Ghoul://Re Ginkui Quinque: How to get and moves

In Ghoul://Re, Ginkui is one of those Quinques that can help you emerge victorious against the toughest enemies in both PvE and PvP competition. It is a weapon exclusive to the members of the Commission of Counter Ghoul (CCG). If you are a part of this organization, then you can get your hands on it and start taking out Ghouls in the initial phases of the game.

This guide will walk you through the steps to unlock the Ginkui in this experience. On top of it, we have also given an overview of its moveset so you can learn about its potential.

How to get Ginkui in Ghoul://Re

The only way to acquire the Ginkui Quinque is by crafting it in this Roblox title. This can be done by using a crafting bench located on the second floor of the CCG headquarters. It should be noted that the crafting bench is locked, and it can be accessed only by those who have received their starter Quinque.

To get it, you will have to become a Ranked 1 Investigator and pay 100 Yen to Investigator Asahi in the CCG headquarters.

The Crafting Bench in CCG Headquarters (Image via Roblox || YouTube/@ItzVexo)

Once you have access to the crafting bench, you will have to unlock the Ginkui blueprint. You can get it by defeating the raid boss called Noro. To spawn Noro, find and interact with an NPC called Boss Raid outside the CCG headquarters. You will have to pay this NPC 5000 Yen to start the boss fight.

Remember, since the Ginkui blueprint is a rare item, you may have to beat Noro multiple times to get it. Once you do, use the following materials to craft it.

2 Deformed Kakuhou: Obtained from the Noro raid boss.

5 Refined Bikaku Fragment: Obtained after defeating bosses and Raid bosses.

50 Bikaku Fragment: Obtained after defeating bosses and Raid bosses.

35 Gold: Obtained after defeating bosses and Raid bosses.

30 Steel: Obtained after defeating bosses and Raid bosses.

2 One Eyed Fragment: Obtained from the Eto raid boss.

29 Bronze: Obtained after defeating bosses and Raid bosses.

10 Kakuja Fragment: Can be crafted using 5 Bikaku Fragments, 5 Ukaku Fragments, 5 Koukaku Fragments, and 5 Rinkaku Fragments.

By using the above materials, you can craft and equip the Ginkui Quinque in this experience.

All Ginkui Quinque moves in Ghoul://Re

The Ginkui Quinque unlocks a Hunger meter that fills up eventually as you defeat enemies. Once the hunger meter is filled, you can unlock a variant of all the moves. For your reference, we have mentioned all the Ginkui Quinque moves in Ghoul://Re below.

Critical move: Allows the user to dash forward and do a 360 spinning slash with the Quinque.

Critical move + Hunger: Allows the user to slash the Quinque on the target, followed by multiple tentacle attacks.

Frenzied Feast: Allows the user to dash forward and do multiple slashes to damage the opponents.

Frenzied Feast + Hunger: Allows the user to dash forward, do multiple slashes, and then summon a man-eating tentacle to damage the opponent.

Devourer: Allows the user to do four powerful slashes before ruthlessly knocking away the enemy.

Devourer + Hunger: Allows the user to do four powerful slashes, knock away the enemy, and summon man-eating tentacles to damage the opponent.

Indigestion: Allows the user to slash the opponent twice and then stab them with the Quinque, knocking them away.

Indigestion + Hunger: Allows the user to slash the opponent and send them flying to be caught by a giant tentacle. It will then slam the opponent to the ground and summon multiple tentacles to damage the target.

FAQs

What is the best Quinque in Ghoul://Re?

Currently, the SSS Owl and Solace are the best Quinques to acquire in this game.

Can you evolve Solace in Ghoul://Re?

No, you can not evolve Solace as it does not have a second form.

How do you get a Kakuja Fragment in Ghoul://Re?

You can get a Kakuja Fragment by crafting it using 5 Bikaku Fragments, 5 Ukaku Fragments, 5 Koukaku Fragments, and 5 Rinkaku Fragments.

