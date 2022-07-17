Giant Simulator codes in Roblox: Free credits, XP and more (July 2022)

Items like gold, eggs, snowflakes and quest points can be collected through Roblox Giant Simulator codes. With the use of these codes, players can quickly advance. Once they accomplish these new milestones, developers will upload additional codes and content.
Roblox Giant Simulator's objective is for players to get as big as they can. They start out as diminutive individuals. With each level the player completes, they may grow a little taller.
The tokens they get through training can be used to purchase new equipment, skins and weapons. Players should swing their weapons to increase the number of experience points gained and level up faster.
Take advantage of free codes to quickly increase the size of your avatar in Roblox Giant Simulator
Active codes in Roblox Giant Simulator
Here are the active codes in the game:
- ancientaliens- Redeem this code in the game to get Gold (New)
- anunnaki- Redeem this code in the game to get Gold (New)
- Artifact- Redeem this code in the game to get 500 quest points
- AzadArtifacts03- Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 gold
- BONUS- Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 credits
- CyberGiants- Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 credits
- explorer- Redeem this code in the game to get 1,200 credits
- finderskeepers- Redeem this code in the game to get 2,000 credits
- gifts- Redeem this code in the game to get 1k season XP
- Meatdept- Redeem this code in the game to get 20,000 gold
- Milo Evolved- Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 gold
- miloartifacts13- Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 gold
- soluble- Redeem this code in the game to get 1k season XP
- sugarcoat- Redeem this code in the game to get 1k Season XP (New)
- TYFORTHELIKES- Redeem this code in the game to get 100k Gold (New)
- Winter21- Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 snowflakes
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Giant Simulator
These codes don't work in the Roblox game anymore:
- Arena - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 Gold
- AustinPets - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,500 Gold
- austintemple - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Gold
- AzadPets - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,500 Gold
- azadtemple - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Gold
- Clover2020 - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,000 Clovers
- dantemple - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Gold
- demonking - Redeem this code in the game to get 20,000 Gold
- fiftymill - Redeem this code in the game to get 20,000 Gold
- GiantTofuu - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Gold
- gravycatman - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Gold
- milotemple - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Gold
- mumazingtemple - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Gold
- planetmilogaming - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Gold
- PlanetMiloPets - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,500 Gold
- PurpleFemTemple - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Gold
- razorfishgaming - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,500 Gold
- RazorFishPets - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Gold
- robzi - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Gold
- russoplays - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Gold
- ShyTemple - Redeem this code in the game to get 20,000 Gold
- SoulFarm - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Gold
- StPatrick - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Gold
- temple - Redeem this code in the game to get 20,000 Gold
- Tofuu - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Gold
- EASTER2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get 1K Eggs
- Evolution - Redeem this code in the game to get 1K Eggs
- GiantNewYear - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Snowflakes
- meatdept - Redeem this code in the game to get 20K Gold
- Mythic - Redeem this code in the game to get 100K Gold
- SUMMER - Redeem this code in the game to get 1K Shells
- Xbox - Redeem this code in the game to get 25K Gold
How to redeem the codes in Roblox Giant Simulator
It's incredibly easy to redeem codes in Roblox Giant Simulator. On the side of the screen, there should be a white Twitter icon, select it. Enter one of the codes from the active list in the "Enter Code" section.
Once players accurately input everything, all they have to do is press the Enter button to get the promised reward.