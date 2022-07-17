Giant Simulator codes in Roblox: Free credits, XP and more (July 2022)

Items like gold, eggs, snowflakes and quest points can be collected through Roblox Giant Simulator codes. With the use of these codes, players can quickly advance. Once they accomplish these new milestones, developers will upload additional codes and content.

Roblox Giant Simulator's objective is for players to get as big as they can. They start out as diminutive individuals. With each level the player completes, they may grow a little taller.

The tokens they get through training can be used to purchase new equipment, skins and weapons. Players should swing their weapons to increase the number of experience points gained and level up faster.

Take advantage of free codes to quickly increase the size of your avatar in Roblox Giant Simulator

Active codes in Roblox Giant Simulator

Here are the active codes in the game:

ancientaliens- Redeem this code in the game to get Gold (New)

anunnaki- Redeem this code in the game to get Gold (New)

Artifact- Redeem this code in the game to get 500 quest points

AzadArtifacts03- Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 gold

BONUS- Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 credits

CyberGiants- Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 credits

explorer- Redeem this code in the game to get 1,200 credits

finderskeepers- Redeem this code in the game to get 2,000 credits

gifts- Redeem this code in the game to get 1k season XP

Meatdept- Redeem this code in the game to get 20,000 gold

Milo Evolved- Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 gold

miloartifacts13- Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 gold

soluble- Redeem this code in the game to get 1k season XP

sugarcoat- Redeem this code in the game to get 1k Season XP (New)

TYFORTHELIKES- Redeem this code in the game to get 100k Gold (New)

Winter21- Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 snowflakes

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Giant Simulator

These codes don't work in the Roblox game anymore:

Arena - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 Gold

AustinPets - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,500 Gold

austintemple - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Gold

AzadPets - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,500 Gold

azadtemple - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Gold

Clover2020 - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,000 Clovers

dantemple - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Gold

demonking - Redeem this code in the game to get 20,000 Gold

fiftymill - Redeem this code in the game to get 20,000 Gold

GiantTofuu - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Gold

gravycatman - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Gold

milotemple - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Gold

mumazingtemple - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Gold

planetmilogaming - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Gold

PlanetMiloPets - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,500 Gold

PurpleFemTemple - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Gold

razorfishgaming - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,500 Gold

RazorFishPets - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Gold

robzi - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Gold

russoplays - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Gold

ShyTemple - Redeem this code in the game to get 20,000 Gold

SoulFarm - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Gold

StPatrick - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Gold

temple - Redeem this code in the game to get 20,000 Gold

Tofuu - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Gold

EASTER2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get 1K Eggs

Evolution - Redeem this code in the game to get 1K Eggs

GiantNewYear - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Snowflakes

meatdept - Redeem this code in the game to get 20K Gold

Mythic - Redeem this code in the game to get 100K Gold

SUMMER - Redeem this code in the game to get 1K Shells

Xbox - Redeem this code in the game to get 25K Gold

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Giant Simulator

It's incredibly easy to redeem codes in Roblox Giant Simulator. On the side of the screen, there should be a white Twitter icon, select it. Enter one of the codes from the active list in the "Enter Code" section.

Once players accurately input everything, all they have to do is press the Enter button to get the promised reward.

