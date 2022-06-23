Giant Simulator codes in Roblox: Free Gold, XP, and more (June 2022)

Roblox Giant Simulator codes can grant items like gold, eggs, snowflakes, and quest points. These codes make it simple for players to get ahead in no time. Developers keep posting new content and codes when they reach new milestones.
The goal of Giant Simulator is to grow as large as players can. They begin as tiny individuals. Players can get a little taller with each level they advance through. They can spend the tokens they earn from training on new gears, skins, and weapons. To enhance the number of experience points acquired, players should swing their weapons to level up more quickly.
Enjoy free codes that will make the avatar bigger in no time in Roblox Giant Simulator
Active codes in Roblox Giant Simulator
The codes in the game may expire at any point, so players should redeem them as soon as possible. Here are the active codes in the game:
- Artifact - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 quest points
- AzadArtifacts03 - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 gold
- BONUS - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 credits
- CyberGiants - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 credits
- explorer - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,200 credits
- finderskeepers - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,000 credits
- gifts - Redeem this code in the game to get 1k season XP
- Meatdept - Redeem this code in the game to get 20,000 gold
- Milo Evolved - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 gold
- miloartifacts13 - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 gold
- soluble - Redeem this code in the game to get 1k season XP
- sugarcoat - Redeem this code in the game to get 1k Season XP (New)
- Winter21 - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 snowflakes
Detailed steps to redeem the codes have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Giant Simulator
These codes do not work in the Roblox game anymore:
- EASTER2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get 1K Eggs
- Evolution - Redeem this code in the game to get 1K Eggs
- GiantNewYear - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Snowflakes
- meatdept - Redeem this code in the game to get 20K Gold
- Mythic - Redeem this code in the game to get 100K Gold
- SUMMER - Redeem this code in the game to get 1K Shells
- Xbox - Redeem this code in the game to get 25K Gold
- Arena - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 Gold
- AustinPets - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,500 Gold
- austintemple - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Gold
- AzadPets - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,500 Gold
- azadtemple - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Gold
- Clover2020 - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,000 Clovers
- dantemple - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Gold
- demonking - Redeem this code in the game to get 20,000 Gold
- fiftymill - Redeem this code in the game to get 20,000 Gold
- GiantTofuu - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Gold
- gravycatman - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Gold
- milotemple - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Gold
- mumazingtemple - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Gold
- planetmilogaming - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Gold
- PlanetMiloPets - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,500 Gold
- PurpleFemTemple - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Gold
- razorfishgaming - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,500 Gold
- RazorFishPets - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Gold
- robzi - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Gold
- russoplays - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Gold
- ShyTemple - Redeem this code in the game to get 20,000 Gold
- SoulFarm - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Gold
- StPatrick - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Gold
- temple - Redeem this code in the game to get 20,000 Gold
- Tofuu - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Gold
Steps to redeeming the codes in Roblox Giant Simulator
Follow these easy steps to redeem the codes in the game:
- Open the Roblox platform and log in to the account using the username and password.
- Launch the game Giant Simulator on the device of choice: PC or iOS/Android.
- Players should tap on the Twitter button on the side of the screen.
- Next, copy an active code from the active list.
- Paste it into the 'Enter Code' space in the pop-up window.
- Click on the Enter button to get the promised rewards.
The best way to redeem a Roblox code is by copy-pasting it. Typing the code may lead to making a mistake.