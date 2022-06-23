Giant Simulator codes in Roblox: Free Gold, XP, and more (June 2022)

Roblox Giant Simulator codes can grant items like gold, eggs, snowflakes, and quest points. These codes make it simple for players to get ahead in no time. Developers keep posting new content and codes when they reach new milestones.

The goal of Giant Simulator is to grow as large as players can. They begin as tiny individuals. Players can get a little taller with each level they advance through. They can spend the tokens they earn from training on new gears, skins, and weapons. To enhance the number of experience points acquired, players should swing their weapons to level up more quickly.

Enjoy free codes that will make the avatar bigger in no time in Roblox Giant Simulator

Active codes in Roblox Giant Simulator

The codes in the game may expire at any point, so players should redeem them as soon as possible. Here are the active codes in the game:

Artifact - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 quest points

AzadArtifacts03 - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 gold

BONUS - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 credits

CyberGiants - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 credits

explorer - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,200 credits

finderskeepers - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,000 credits

gifts - Redeem this code in the game to get 1k season XP

Meatdept - Redeem this code in the game to get 20,000 gold

Milo Evolved - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 gold

miloartifacts13 - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 gold

soluble - Redeem this code in the game to get 1k season XP

sugarcoat - Redeem this code in the game to get 1k Season XP (New)

Winter21 - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 snowflakes

Detailed steps to redeem the codes have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Giant Simulator

These codes do not work in the Roblox game anymore:

EASTER2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get 1K Eggs

Evolution - Redeem this code in the game to get 1K Eggs

GiantNewYear - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Snowflakes

meatdept - Redeem this code in the game to get 20K Gold

Mythic - Redeem this code in the game to get 100K Gold

SUMMER - Redeem this code in the game to get 1K Shells

Xbox - Redeem this code in the game to get 25K Gold

Arena - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 Gold

AustinPets - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,500 Gold

austintemple - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Gold

AzadPets - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,500 Gold

azadtemple - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Gold

Clover2020 - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,000 Clovers

dantemple - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Gold

demonking - Redeem this code in the game to get 20,000 Gold

fiftymill - Redeem this code in the game to get 20,000 Gold

GiantTofuu - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Gold

gravycatman - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Gold

milotemple - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Gold

mumazingtemple - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Gold

planetmilogaming - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Gold

PlanetMiloPets - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,500 Gold

PurpleFemTemple - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Gold

razorfishgaming - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,500 Gold

RazorFishPets - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Gold

robzi - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Gold

russoplays - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Gold

ShyTemple - Redeem this code in the game to get 20,000 Gold

SoulFarm - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Gold

StPatrick - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Gold

temple - Redeem this code in the game to get 20,000 Gold

Tofuu - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Gold

Steps to redeeming the codes in Roblox Giant Simulator

Follow these easy steps to redeem the codes in the game:

Open the Roblox platform and log in to the account using the username and password.

Launch the game Giant Simulator on the device of choice: PC or iOS/Android.

Players should tap on the Twitter button on the side of the screen.

Next, copy an active code from the active list.

Paste it into the 'Enter Code' space in the pop-up window.

Click on the Enter button to get the promised rewards.

The best way to redeem a Roblox code is by copy-pasting it. Typing the code may lead to making a mistake.

