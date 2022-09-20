Giant Simulator codes in Roblox: Free XP, gold, and more (September 2022)

Roblox Giant Simulator allows players to become massive giants who must obliterate opponents whilst fostering tough yet adorable pets. One can also equip armor and weapons to solidify their claim.
In that regard, players can use the codes listed below to get a variety of rewards and expedite their transformation into a giant. These perks could include gold, quest points, credits, snowflakes, and season XP. That said, gold is quite essential since it is used to open in-game chests.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Giant Simulator
Active codes in Roblox Giant Simulator
Here are the active Roblox codes in the game:
- ancientaliens - this code can be redeemed to earn Gold
- anunnaki - this code can be redeemed to earn Gold
- Artifact - this code can be redeemed to earn 500 quest points
- AzadArtifacts03 - this code can be redeemed to earn 10,000 gold
- beattheclock - this code can be redeemed to earn 1.1k Time Attack Coins
- BONUS - this code can be redeemed to earn 1,000 credits
- CyberGiants - this code can be redeemed to earn 1,000 credits
- explorer - this code can be redeemed to earn 1,200 credits
- finderskeepers - this code can be redeemed to earn 2,000 credits
- gifts - this code can be redeemed to earn 1k season XP
- Meatdept - this code can be redeemed to earn 20,000 gold
- Milo Evolved - this code can be redeemed to earn 10,000 gold
- miloartifacts13 - this code can be redeemed to earn 10,000 gold
- soluble - this code can be redeemed to earn 1k season XP
- sugarcoat - this code can be redeemed to earn 1k Season XP
- TYFORTHELIKES - this code can be redeemed to earn 100k Gold
- Winter21 - this code can be redeemed to earn 10,000 snowflakes
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Giant Simulator
These Roblox codes do not work in the game anymore:
- Arena - this code can be redeemed to earn 1,000 Gold
- AustinPets - this code can be redeemed to earn 2,500 Gold
- austintemple - this code can be redeemed to earn 10,000 Gold
- AzadPets - this code can be redeemed to earn 2,500 Gold
- azadtemple - this code can be redeemed to earn 10,000 Gold
- Clover2020 - this code can be redeemed to earn 2,000 Clovers
- dantemple - this code can be redeemed to earn 10,000 Gold
- demonking - this code can be redeemed to earn 20,000 Gold
- fiftymill - this code can be redeemed to earn 20,000 Gold
- GiantTofuu - this code can be redeemed to earn 10,000 Gold
- gravycatman - this code can be redeemed to earn 5,000 Gold
- milotemple - this code can be redeemed to earn 10,000 Gold
- mumazingtemple - this code can be redeemed to earn 10,000 Gold
- planetmilogaming - this code can be redeemed to earn 5,000 Gold
- PlanetMiloPets - this code can be redeemed to earn 2,500 Gold
- PurpleFemTemple - this code can be redeemed to earn 10,000 Gold
- razorfishgaming - this code can be redeemed to earn 2,500 Gold
- RazorFishPets - this code can be redeemed to earn 5,000 Gold
- robzi - this code can be redeemed to earn 5,000 Gold
- russoplays - this code can be redeemed to earn 5,000 Gold
- ShyTemple - this code can be redeemed to earn 20,000 Gold
- SoulFarm - this code can be redeemed to earn 10,000 Gold
- StPatrick - this code can be redeemed to earn 10,000 Gold
- temple - this code can be redeemed to earn 20,000 Gold
- Tofuu - this code can be redeemed to earn 5,000 Gold
- Mythic - this code can be redeemed to earn 100K Gold
- SUMMER - this code can be redeemed to earn 1K Shells
- Xbox - this code can be redeemed to earn 25K Gold
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Giant Simulator
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem Roblox codes:
- Launch Roblox Giant Simulator.
- Tap on the Twitter button.
- Copy and paste an active code into the textbox.
- Hit the Enter button to get the rewards.
If the free code doesn't go through the first time, please restart the game and redeem it again.