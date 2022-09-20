Giant Simulator codes in Roblox: Free XP, gold, and more (September 2022)

Roblox Giant Simulator allows players to become massive giants who must obliterate opponents whilst fostering tough yet adorable pets. One can also equip armor and weapons to solidify their claim.

In that regard, players can use the codes listed below to get a variety of rewards and expedite their transformation into a giant. These perks could include gold, quest points, credits, snowflakes, and season XP. That said, gold is quite essential since it is used to open in-game chests.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Giant Simulator

Active codes in Roblox Giant Simulator

Here are the active Roblox codes in the game:

ancientaliens - this code can be redeemed to earn Gold

anunnaki - this code can be redeemed to earn Gold

Artifact - this code can be redeemed to earn 500 quest points

AzadArtifacts03 - this code can be redeemed to earn 10,000 gold

beattheclock - this code can be redeemed to earn 1.1k Time Attack Coins

BONUS - this code can be redeemed to earn 1,000 credits

CyberGiants - this code can be redeemed to earn 1,000 credits

explorer - this code can be redeemed to earn 1,200 credits

finderskeepers - this code can be redeemed to earn 2,000 credits

gifts - this code can be redeemed to earn 1k season XP

Meatdept - this code can be redeemed to earn 20,000 gold

Milo Evolved - this code can be redeemed to earn 10,000 gold

miloartifacts13 - this code can be redeemed to earn 10,000 gold

soluble - this code can be redeemed to earn 1k season XP

sugarcoat - this code can be redeemed to earn 1k Season XP

TYFORTHELIKES - this code can be redeemed to earn 100k Gold

Winter21 - this code can be redeemed to earn 10,000 snowflakes

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Giant Simulator

These Roblox codes do not work in the game anymore:

Arena - this code can be redeemed to earn 1,000 Gold

AustinPets - this code can be redeemed to earn 2,500 Gold

austintemple - this code can be redeemed to earn 10,000 Gold

AzadPets - this code can be redeemed to earn 2,500 Gold

azadtemple - this code can be redeemed to earn 10,000 Gold

Clover2020 - this code can be redeemed to earn 2,000 Clovers

dantemple - this code can be redeemed to earn 10,000 Gold

demonking - this code can be redeemed to earn 20,000 Gold

fiftymill - this code can be redeemed to earn 20,000 Gold

GiantTofuu - this code can be redeemed to earn 10,000 Gold

gravycatman - this code can be redeemed to earn 5,000 Gold

milotemple - this code can be redeemed to earn 10,000 Gold

mumazingtemple - this code can be redeemed to earn 10,000 Gold

planetmilogaming - this code can be redeemed to earn 5,000 Gold

PlanetMiloPets - this code can be redeemed to earn 2,500 Gold

PurpleFemTemple - this code can be redeemed to earn 10,000 Gold

razorfishgaming - this code can be redeemed to earn 2,500 Gold

RazorFishPets - this code can be redeemed to earn 5,000 Gold

robzi - this code can be redeemed to earn 5,000 Gold

russoplays - this code can be redeemed to earn 5,000 Gold

ShyTemple - this code can be redeemed to earn 20,000 Gold

SoulFarm - this code can be redeemed to earn 10,000 Gold

StPatrick - this code can be redeemed to earn 10,000 Gold

temple - this code can be redeemed to earn 20,000 Gold

Tofuu - this code can be redeemed to earn 5,000 Gold

Mythic - this code can be redeemed to earn 100K Gold

SUMMER - this code can be redeemed to earn 1K Shells

Xbox - this code can be redeemed to earn 25K Gold

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Giant Simulator

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem Roblox codes:

Launch Roblox Giant Simulator.

Tap on the Twitter button.

Copy and paste an active code into the textbox.

Hit the Enter button to get the rewards.

If the free code doesn't go through the first time, please restart the game and redeem it again.

