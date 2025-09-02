Graipuss Medussi Steal a Brainrot: Income rate and how to get

Graipuss Medussi is a Secret rarity character in Steal a Brainrot. This is the highest rarity in the game. Since these characters are incredibly hard to obtain, they generate the highest cash in the game. Along with their rarity, they are quite expensive, often costing billions.

Fortunately, Graipuss Medussi is not priced in the billions and is moderately affordable compared to others in the same category.

Here’s a complete guide to Graipuss Medussi in Steal a Brainrot.

Breaking down Graipuss Medussi in Steal a Brainrot

The Graipuss Medussi in Steal a Brainrot has a unique appearance. It looks like a large flying purple jellyfish with a smiling face, making it easily noticeable. Its appearance alone highlights it as an elusive character in the game.

How to get

The conveyor belt you need to keep an eye on (Image via Roblox)

The Graipuss Medussi can only be obtained through the conveyor belt, but it has no guaranteed spawn rate. You may spend hours searching without finding one, as it is an extremely rare character.

Even if it appears, you will need 250 million (250M) cash to purchase it. However, buying it is not enough, as other players may also try to claim it. To secure it, keep your cash ready along with traps, and stay with the character until it reaches your base, since opponents might attempt to purchase it along the way.

The most reliable method is spending Robux to increase your chances. By purchasing 4x Server Luck for 1248 Robux, you can speed up the process, though it may still take 30–45 minutes for a Secret rarity character to spawn.

Alternatively, you can try stealing it from other players. This requires server hopping to find someone who already owns the character. However, stealing is extremely difficult, as most owners are experienced players. Success depends on both skill and luck, making this a high-risk, high-reward strategy.

To learn how to get traps, check out our complete guide covering all items and how to obtain them.

Income rate

Your base in the game (Image via Roblox)

As expected, Graipuss Medussi generates an enormous income. It produces 1 million cash per second, allowing you to break even in just 250 seconds (4 minutes and 10 seconds).

You can further boost its income through mutations, which multiply its cash generation rate. Owning even a single Graipuss Medussi ensures rapid cash growth, making it easy to purchase other characters in a short time.

If you want to learn about all Secret rarity characters, check out our complete guide on Secret Rarities in Steal a Brainrot.

FAQs

What is the rarest brainrot in Steal a Brainrot?

The exact rarest brainrot cannot be determined, but the Secret and Brainrot God rarity are the rarest categories in the game.

How much money does Graipuss Medussi generate per second?

Graipuss Medussi generates 1 million cash per second.

What are the rarities in Steal a Brainrot?

There are seven rarities in the game: Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, Mythic, Brainrot God, and Secret.

