Great Hammerhead Shark Fisch: Location, how to catch, and more

Fisch has an abundance of fish species that range from small crustaceans to humongous sharks. The Great Hammerhead Shark is one such elusive creature of the ocean that requires you to try your best to reel it in. New players will especially run into trouble while attempting this, due to their lack of proper information about this fish and the best way to catch it.

Ad

Hence, this article offers a brief guide on the best bait to lure the Great Hammerhead Shark and the easiest way to add it to your inventory.

A brief guide to catching the Great Hammerhead Shark in Fisch

Where to find it

This fish can be caught during the Shark Hunt Event (Image via Roblox || Fisch Wiki)

Finding the Great Hammerhead Shark is not an easy task, as it doesn't spawn at a specific location in the ocean. To find and catch it, you must wait for the Shark Hunt event — specifically the one where the Great Hammerhead Shark spawns — or use the Wormhole Enchantment to find it in the waters. The game will send a server-wide notification to tell you the fish has spawned and also mark the start of the Shark Hunt event.

Ad

Trending

How to catch the Great Hammerhead Shark

You must head toward the location of the Shark Hunt event. This is a random location and has a blue line that stretches to the very end of the map. The sharks follow this straight line throughout the duration of the event. To try and catch the Great Hammerhead Shark, you must get near the group and cast your line.

Note that the Great Hammerhead Shark puts a -35% progression speed debuff once you hook it. So, it will take quite a bit of skill for you to successfully reel it in. On top of that, the fish weighs around 1000 Kg, so you must use a fishing rod that can hold this much weight. We recommend using the Fish Head bait if you're trying to reel in a Great Hammerhead Shark.

Ad

Also check: How to catch Secret Moby in Fisch

Why you might want to catch a Great Hammerhead Shark in the game

You must put the Great Hammerhead Shark on the pedestal to complete the trial (Image via Roblox)

While catching this fish will help complete your bestiary, it also has an additional purpose — it can be used to complete the Poseidon Temple Trial. The Great Hammerhead Shark is one of the fish that you must put on the pedestal to complete the trial and open the door. On top of that, you get around 860 XP for capturing this creature.

Ad

If you are unable to find the Shark Hunt event on your server with the Great Hammerhead Shark, you might want to wait for the following weather conditions:

Time - Day

Day Weather - Windy

Windy Season - Spring

These are the perfect conditions to spawn this Mythical fish in the game. Since it puts a negative progression speed debuff, we recommend using a fishing rod with a good Resilience stat. Hence, you can go for the Heaven's Rod or the Rod of the Forgotten Fang.

Ad

Also check: Ghould RE Blueprints Guide

FAQs about Fisch

What is the rarity of the Great Hammerhead Shark in Fisch?

The Great Hammerhead Shark is a Mythical rarity fish.

Can you catch the Great Hammerhead Shark outside the Shark Hunt event in Fisch?

Yes, you can also catch this fish by using the Wormhole Enchantment.

Which trial needs the Great Hammerhead Shark in Fisch?

You need this fish to complete the Poseidon Temple Trial.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024