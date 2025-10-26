Grow a Garden: All new Plants in Ghoul Garden Part 3

Grow a Garden is an incremental simulator where players can plant various seeds on their base and grow them to harvest some produce. The game has entered the third week of its Halloween celebration through the Ghoul Garden Part 3 update. Players can now acquire some new pets, decorations, cosmetics, and five new seeds. These plants perfectly align with the Halloween theme, beautifying your base in a spooky way.

This guide will introduce all the plants added via the Ghoul Garden Part 3 update.

New plants in Ghoul Garden Part 3 update in Grow a Garden

Severed Spine, Wereplant, Devil root, and glass Kiwi plants (Image via Roblox)

After the Ghoul Garden Part 3 update in Grow a Garden, players can now unlock five more limited-time Halloween-themed plants:

Severed Spine plant

Tier : Prismatic

: Prismatic How to Get : If players in the server submit all the required plants to the Harvest Reaper's summoning ritual, the plant will become available in the stock every four hours.

: If players in the server submit all the required plants to the Harvest Reaper's summoning ritual, the plant will become available in the stock every four hours. Passive Ability : A Reaper appears to punish the plant stealers within a small range.

: A Reaper appears to punish the plant stealers within a small range. Harvest Type : Multi-harvest

: Multi-harvest Traits : Vegetable, Woody, Prickly, Stalky, Spooky, and Sour.

: Vegetable, Woody, Prickly, Stalky, Spooky, and Sour. Description: A long, brown-colored stick having gray thorns. Players can get Cloudtouched, Fried, Fall, Corrupt, Glimmering, Ghostly, and several other mutations on this plant.

Wereplant

Tier : Divine

: Divine How to Get : 1% chance of getting in the Spooky and Exotic Spooky Chests. 7% chance in Special Exotic Spooky Chest.

: 1% chance of getting in the Spooky and Exotic Spooky Chests. 7% chance in Special Exotic Spooky Chest. Description: A gray-colored Wolf's head is the product of this plant. It is classified as a leafy, Night, Magical, and Spooky type of crop.

Glass Kiwi plant

Tier : Mythical

: Mythical How to Get : Can be obtained by participating in Glass Animals Admin Abuse.

: Can be obtained by participating in Glass Animals Admin Abuse. Harvest Type : Multi-harvest

: Multi-harvest Traits : Woody, Sour, Fruit, and Tropical

: Woody, Sour, Fruit, and Tropical Description: Glass Kiwi plant is a Kiwi pricked by a fork. It can gain mutations like Abyssal, Bloodlit, Blight, Aurora, Bloom, Ceramic, Chilled, Disco, Fall, Flaming, Galactic, etc.

Devil root plant

Tier : Legendary

: Legendary How to Get : 14.5% chance from the Spooky Chest.

: 14.5% chance from the Spooky Chest. Harvest Type : Multi-harvest

: Multi-harvest Traits : Prickly, Magical, Toxic, Stalky, Root, Spooky, and Spicy.

: Prickly, Magical, Toxic, Stalky, Root, Spooky, and Spicy. Description: A trident having a red crown and a black staff. It also has a red-colored devil tail emerging from the crown.

Ghost Bush plant

Tier : Uncommon

: Uncommon How to Get : 34.5% chance of getting one from a Spooky Chest.

: 34.5% chance of getting one from a Spooky Chest. Harvest Type : Multi-harvest

: Multi-harvest Traits : Woody, Nighty, and Spooky

: Woody, Nighty, and Spooky Description: A gray-colored ghost-like bush having a rounded top and four leg-like projections at the bottom.

FAQs on Ghoul Garden Part 3 update in Grow a Garden

What is the Ghoul Garden event in Grow a Garden?

The Ghoul Garden is a special Halloween-themed event in Grow a Garden that spans multiple weekly updates throughout October 2025. Each part adds new plants, pets, decorations, cosmetics, and limited challenges tied to the spooky season.

How many new plants were added in Ghoul Garden Part 3?

A total of five new limited-time Halloween-themed plants have been introduced in this update. Each has unique traits, harvest types, and obtaining methods.

What is the passive ability of the Severed Spine plant?

Severed Spine's passive ability summons a Reaper that punishes any player who attempts to steal plants within a small radius.

Are the Ghoul Garden Part 3 plants limited-timed?

Yes, all Ghoul Garden Part 3 plants are limited-time exclusives available only during the Halloween 2025 event. However, any plant you unlock will remain in your collection permanently after the event ends.

