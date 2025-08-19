Grow a Garden Amberheart guide

Amberheart is the latest plant that debuted in the Grow a Garden Beanstalk update. It is a multi-harvest type plant, yielding one fruit in a single harvest cycle. It has a 4 kg base weight and a 0.50% chance to become huge. You can purchase its seed from the Beanstalk event shop for Sheckles or Robux. However, there are some prerequisites to unlocking the event shop and making a purchase.

That said, here is everything you need to know about Amberheart, including its harvest value, seed price, and how to obtain it.

Rarity and base selling value of Amberheart in Grow a Garden

Amberheart fruit in Grow a Garden (Image via Roblox)

Amberheart belongs to the Mythical rarity in Grow a Garden. The base selling value of its fruit is 175,000 Sheckles without any mutations. Since it's a multi-harvest plant, you can invest in it and buy its seed. You will earn 175,000 Sheckles at a minimum every harvest cycle until you destroy the plant.

How to get an Amberheart seed and its price

Amberheart seed in Grow a Garden (Image via Roblox)

You can get the plant’s seed from the Goliath NPC at the Goliath’s Goods shop, located at the top of Jack’s Beanstalk. One seed costs 8,000,000 Sheckles or 759 Robux.

The Goliath’s Goods shop resets every hour, and the Amberheart seed must be in stock for you to purchase. It is possible to skip the reset time by pressing the Restock button at the shop’s top right using Sheckles. Note that the Beanstalk will decay in 20 minutes, becoming a sprout. You must contribute 900 points to grow it fully and access the shop.

You can climb the Beanstalk to reach the top or use the teleportation portal at the bottom. However, you must help the Beanstalk grow seven times to use the portal.

FAQs

What is the rarity of Amberheart in Grow a Garden?

It belongs to the Mythical rarity.

How to get a Beanstalk’s seed?

You can purchase its seed from the Beanstalk event shop located at the top of Jack’s Beanstalk.

Is Amberheart a multi-harvest type plant?

Yes, Amberheart is a multi-harvest type plant.

