  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • Grow a Garden Amberheart guide

Grow a Garden Amberheart guide

By Nidesh Acharya
Published Aug 19, 2025 16:04 GMT
Grow a Garden Amberheart
Everything you need to know about Amberheart in Grow a Garden (Image via Roblox)

Amberheart is the latest plant that debuted in the Grow a Garden Beanstalk update. It is a multi-harvest type plant, yielding one fruit in a single harvest cycle. It has a 4 kg base weight and a 0.50% chance to become huge. You can purchase its seed from the Beanstalk event shop for Sheckles or Robux. However, there are some prerequisites to unlocking the event shop and making a purchase.

Ad

That said, here is everything you need to know about Amberheart, including its harvest value, seed price, and how to obtain it.

Rarity and base selling value of Amberheart in Grow a Garden

Amberheart fruit in Grow a Garden (Image via Roblox)
Amberheart fruit in Grow a Garden (Image via Roblox)

Amberheart belongs to the Mythical rarity in Grow a Garden. The base selling value of its fruit is 175,000 Sheckles without any mutations. Since it's a multi-harvest plant, you can invest in it and buy its seed. You will earn 175,000 Sheckles at a minimum every harvest cycle until you destroy the plant.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Also read: All new Pets in Beanstalk event

How to get an Amberheart seed and its price

Amberheart seed in Grow a Garden (Image via Roblox)
Amberheart seed in Grow a Garden (Image via Roblox)

You can get the plant’s seed from the Goliath NPC at the Goliath’s Goods shop, located at the top of Jack’s Beanstalk. One seed costs 8,000,000 Sheckles or 759 Robux.

Ad

The Goliath’s Goods shop resets every hour, and the Amberheart seed must be in stock for you to purchase. It is possible to skip the reset time by pressing the Restock button at the shop’s top right using Sheckles. Note that the Beanstalk will decay in 20 minutes, becoming a sprout. You must contribute 900 points to grow it fully and access the shop.

You can climb the Beanstalk to reach the top or use the teleportation portal at the bottom. However, you must help the Beanstalk grow seven times to use the portal.

Ad

Also read: Grow a Garden Fruit tier list

FAQs

What is the rarity of Amberheart in Grow a Garden?

It belongs to the Mythical rarity.

How to get a Beanstalk’s seed?

You can purchase its seed from the Beanstalk event shop located at the top of Jack’s Beanstalk.

Is Amberheart a multi-harvest type plant?

Yes, Amberheart is a multi-harvest type plant.

About the author
Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time.

Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications