Grow a Garden Biohazard Mutation guide

Biohazard is a notable Mutation introduced by the Chubby Chipmunk update in Grow a Garden. When applied to a crop, it drastically increases its selling value, making it perfect for gardeners who want to earn Sheckles and prepare for the next update. Since it results from a fusion of Plagued and Radioactive Mutations, acquiring Biohazard is challenging for both newbies and veterans.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about the Biohazard Mutation, including its availability and value multiplier in Grow a Garden.

How to get Biohazard Mutation in Grow a Garden

The Carrot admin event (Image via Roblox)

A crop becomes Biohazard when it has both the Plagued and the Radioactive Mutations in Grow a Garden. Both these Mutations can be obtained from weather events triggered by the developers during an Admin Abuse festivity.

Ad

Trending

Plagued results from a fusion of the Infected and the Zombified Mutations. Infected can be obtained from the Brains event, an admin-triggered occasion in which the sky turns green and a massive horde of zombies appears on the map. Meanwhile, the Zombified Mutation can be acquired from the Pet named Chicken Zombie.

The Radioactive Mutation is tied to the Carrot admin event. When it happens, a massive carrot-shaped rocket appears on one side of the map, requiring players on the server to fuel it by submitting plants, fruits, and vegetables. Once it launches, random crops in your garden get mutated with Radioactive.

Ad

The moment a crop receives both Plagued and Radioactive Mutations, the two will transform to become Biohazard. There will be notable changes in its appearance as well as its sale value.

Mutations are crucial for becoming rich. Check our updated Grow a Garden Mutations tier list to know about each alteration and its effects in detail.

Multiplier of the Biohazard Mutation

Biohazard increases the crop's sale value (Image via Roblox)

Biohazard is among the most valuable Mutations in this Roblox experience. It increases a crop's selling value by a multiplier of 157x. As such, when crops like the Elder Strawberry, Romanesco, and Bone Blossom get mutated with Biohazard, they sell for millions of Sheckles.

Ad

As of this writing, the Biohazard Mutation has the eighth-highest multiplier. It is only surpassed by Infernal, Harmonised Foxfire Chakra, Cosmic, Stormcharged, Ascended Chakra, Abyssal, and Astral Mutations. Note that the benefits and effects provided by these Mutations are stackable.

Also check: Grow a Garden Stormcharged Mutation guide

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What Mutations combine to form Biohazard?

Plagued and Radioactive combine to create the Biohazard Mutation.

Ad

What Mutations are required for getting Plagued?

A crop turns Plagued when it has both Infected and Zombified Mutations.

What is the ability of the Chicken Zombie?

This Mythical Pet has a base 20% chance of applying Zombified to crops.

Is the Biohazard Mutation exclusive to a particular crop?

No, all plants, vegetables, and fruits can receive this Mutation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025