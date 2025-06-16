Grow a Garden Crafters Seed Pack: All seeds, rarities, and drop rates

The Working Bee update introduced 10 new plants in Grow a Garden, six of which are obtainable from the Crafters Seed Pack. This pack cannot be purchased but needs to be crafted from a specific station. It is worth the effort as it contains valuable seeds, including Dragon Pepper and Cocovine. If you're saving up for the big Summer update, this is the best opportunity to get the high-value plants and sell them for quick riches.

Ad

This guide explains how to get the Crafters Seed Pack and explores its contents in Grow a Garden.

How to get the Crafters Seed Pack in Grow a Garden

Interact with the crafting table next to the NPC Bear (Image via Roblox)

The Crafters Seed Pack can be obtained after submitting a 1 Flower Seed Pack and 10 Honey in a particular crafting station. Follow these steps to get the valuable seed pack in Roblox Grow a Garden:

Ad

Trending

Launch the game and head to the middle of the map.

Find the NPC Bizzy Bear, the same character who formerly took Honey and Pollinated crops and gave players different rewards.

Access the crafting table in front of the Bizzy Bear.

Scroll till you find the Recipe for the Crafters Seed Pack and click on the option.

If you have a Flower Seed Pack and 10 Honey, click the Craft button.

The crafting process for the new seed pack takes 20 minutes. During this time, you can prepare to craft more such packs by getting Flower Seed Packs from the NPC Queen Bee. Obtaining a Flower Seed Pack requires 10 Honey, which is an event-exclusive item produced by the Combpressor once it is filled with crops possessing the Pollinated Mutation.

Ad

Once the Crafter Seed Pack is crafted, claim it by pressing the 'E' key on PC. You can then equip the seed pack and click on the screen to open it.

Also check: Grow a Garden Bee Swarm Event guide: Timing, mutation, and more

Contents of the Crafters Seed Pack

The recipe for the Crafters Seed Pack (Image via Roblox)

The Crafters Seed Pack includes Crocus, Succulent, Violet Corn, Bendboo, Crocovine, and Dragon Pepper. They have various rarities and harvest types, which have been listed below:

Ad

Seed Rarity Drop rate Harvest Crocus Uncommon 40% Single Succulent Rare 25% Multiple Violet Corn Legendary 20% Multiple Bendboo Mythical 10% Single Cocovine Mythical 4.5% Multiple Dragon Pepper Divine 0.5% Multiple

Ad

Cocovine and Dragon Pepper are the most profitable seeds in the new pack. While Cocovine has a minimum sale value of 60,000 Sheckles, a Dragon Pepper sells for at least 80,000 Sheckles. They are also reharvestable, so you don't have to worry about losing them after a single harvest.

The values of a Cocovine and Dragon Pepper increase drastically with coveted Mutations, such as the Disco and Voidtouched in Grow a Garden. Yet, they are still no match for the value of the Sunflower, which is the sole plant that can be affected by the Dawnbound Mutation.

Ad

Also check: Grow a Garden Dawnbound Mutation guide

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What are the requirements for crafting a Crafters Seed Pack?

To craft a Crafters Seed Pack, you'll need 10 Honey and a Flower Seed Pack, which is obtainable from the Queen Bee.

What is the rarest seed in the Crafters Seed Pack?

Dragon Pepper is the rarest seed in the new pack, with a 0.5% drop rate.

Ad

Is the Crafters Seed Pack worth getting?

Yes, Crafters Seed Packs are worth obtaining in the game. You can get several new plants, which yield high-value fruits and vegetables.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024