Grow a Garden Enkaku guide

By Siddharth Patil
Published Jul 27, 2025 10:41 GMT
Grow a Garden Enkaku
The Enkaku is a rare new plant thata rrived alongside the Corruption update

Enkaku is a new type of plant introduced in Grow a Garden, thanks to the latest Corrupted Event. This rare plant's unique design can help players further diversify their garden due to its exotic look. However, it can be quite tough to obtain since it is an event crop in this popular Roblox game mode.

This guide details everything to know about Enkaku and how to get it in Grow a Garden following its latest addition. Read on to learn more.

How to get Enkaku in Grow a Garden

Visit the Corrupt Channeler and complete their challenges for a chance to be rewarded with an Enkaku seed (Image via Roblox)
Visit the Corrupt Channeler and complete their challenges for a chance to be rewarded with an Enkaku seed (Image via Roblox)

The Enkaku is a large flower that is red in color with two sets of petals. It is also a Legendary-tier crop in the game, which explains its rarity. It is a Multi-harvest crop as well, meaning players can harvest it infinitely, making it a rich source of income at a base sell price of 77,000 Sheckels.

It can only be obtained as a random reward from the newly added Corrupt Channeler at the center of the map. Players must turn in the requested amount of Sheckles and Tranquil crop, after which they will obtain a Corruption Point. They will also obtain a random reward, which may include an Enkaku Seed.

That said, the chances of getting it are slim, as it only has a 4.35% drop rate from the NPC. Here are all item reward drops from the Corrupt Channeler:

  • Zen Egg - 17.39% chance
  • 10 Chi - 17.39% chance
  • Corrupted Zen Crate - 13.04% chance
  • Corrupt Staff - 8.7% chance
  • Mutation Spray Tranquil - 8.7% chance
  • Mutation Spray Corrupt - 8.7% chance
  • Tranquil Staff - 8.7% chance
  • Zen Seed Pack - 8.7% chance
  • Corrupted Kodama - 4.35% chance
  • Enkaku Seed - 4.35% chance

On top of the low drop rates, it can take a while to build up towards getting the reward in the first place, as players must wait for the Tranquil mutation to occur following the associated aura, which only happens every few hours. While you can buy several other crops in Grow a Garden by paying a certain amount of Robux, that is not possible for Enkaku, as it's a limited-time seed.

Siddharth Patil

Siddharth Patil

Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.

Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.

Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.

Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
