Grow a Garden Enkaku guide

Enkaku is a new type of plant introduced in Grow a Garden, thanks to the latest Corrupted Event. This rare plant's unique design can help players further diversify their garden due to its exotic look. However, it can be quite tough to obtain since it is an event crop in this popular Roblox game mode.

This guide details everything to know about Enkaku and how to get it in Grow a Garden following its latest addition. Read on to learn more.

How to get Enkaku in Grow a Garden

Visit the Corrupt Channeler and complete their challenges for a chance to be rewarded with an Enkaku seed (Image via Roblox)

The Enkaku is a large flower that is red in color with two sets of petals. It is also a Legendary-tier crop in the game, which explains its rarity. It is a Multi-harvest crop as well, meaning players can harvest it infinitely, making it a rich source of income at a base sell price of 77,000 Sheckels.

It can only be obtained as a random reward from the newly added Corrupt Channeler at the center of the map. Players must turn in the requested amount of Sheckles and Tranquil crop, after which they will obtain a Corruption Point. They will also obtain a random reward, which may include an Enkaku Seed.

That said, the chances of getting it are slim, as it only has a 4.35% drop rate from the NPC. Here are all item reward drops from the Corrupt Channeler:

Zen Egg - 17.39% chance

- 17.39% chance 10 Chi - 17.39% chance

- 17.39% chance Corrupted Zen Crate - 13.04% chance

- 13.04% chance Corrupt Staff - 8.7% chance

- 8.7% chance Mutation Spray Tranquil - 8.7% chance

- 8.7% chance Mutation Spray Corrupt - 8.7% chance

- 8.7% chance Tranquil Staff - 8.7% chance

- 8.7% chance Zen Seed Pack - 8.7% chance

- 8.7% chance Corrupted Kodama - 4.35% chance

- 4.35% chance Enkaku Seed - 4.35% chance

On top of the low drop rates, it can take a while to build up towards getting the reward in the first place, as players must wait for the Tranquil mutation to occur following the associated aura, which only happens every few hours. While you can buy several other crops in Grow a Garden by paying a certain amount of Robux, that is not possible for Enkaku, as it's a limited-time seed.

