Grow a Garden Fried Chicken Weather Event guide: Chicken Rain and mutation multiplier

Grow a Garden has multiple Weather Events that occur at fixed intervals. Some also exist that can be triggered only by the Admin. Multiple things can fall from the sky during these events. For instance, meteors fall during a Meteor Shower Weather Event. Similarly, you will see chickens raining down during the Fried Chicken Weather Event.

Ad

The Weather Events also apply mutations to your crops. Here's everything you need to know about the Fried Chicken Weather Event, the mutation it grants, and its multiplier.

What is Chicken Rain in the Grow a Garden?

Grow a Garden 🍅 @GrowaGardenRblx 🍗🦉NEW FRIED CHICKEN EVENT The owl has come back for vengeance. - Higher FRIED Fruit chance!

Ad

Trending

Chicken Rain is another term for the Fried Chicken Weather Event used by Grow a Garden players. It is an Admin-exclusive, and first occurred on June 28, 2025, before the Mega Harvest update release.

The event started with a giant Cooked Owl emerging from the area behind the Crafting stall and Gear and Pet Shop. After that, the owl flapped its wings to rain down what looked like fried chicken.

The Fried Chicken Weather Event, or Chicken Rain, occurs only when the Admin activates it. All Admin Weather Events usually happen before the release of the game’s weekly update.

Ad

Fried Chicken Weather Event mutation and its multiplier in Grow a Garden

The giant Cooked Owl during the Fried Chicken Weather Event (Image via Roblox)

The Fried Chicken Weather Event applied the Fried mutation to crops. You can see a yellowish liquid dripping from the fruits that received the mutation. It increases the fruit’s base selling price by at least eight times.

Ad

Before the Cooking event, the Weather Event was the only way of obtaining the Fried Mutation. The update introduced a new shard, Pet Mutation Shard Fried, and you can use it on your Pet to give it the ability to apply the Fried mutation.

The Shard can be obtained as a reward from Chris P. NPC. You can cook the food he craves to receive rewards, and there is a 1% chance that you will get the Pet Mutation Shard Fried as a reward from Chris P.

Ad

FAQs

What is Chicken Rain?

Chicken Rain is a phenomenon that occurs during the Friend Chicken Weather Event. A giant Cooked Owl causes fried chickens to fall from the sky during the period.

What does Chicken Rain or Fried Chicken Weather Event do?

The event applies the Fried Mutation to crops.

What is the multiplier of the Fried Mutation?

The Fried mutation grants an 8x multiplier to the fruit’s base selling value.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025