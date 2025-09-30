Grow a Garden Jungle Egg guide: All Pets and their abilities

Following the removal of the Fall Market, the Seed Stages Event has brought a lot of content to Grow a Garden. Most notable is the Jungle Egg, a Divine-rarity item, which can be purchased from the Pet Egg shop or acquired as a reward. The new egg consists of five creatures of diverse rarities and each has a unique ability that improves the functioning of your garden.

Here's a detailed explanation of the Jungle Egg, including its availability and contents in Roblox Grow a Garden.

How to get the Jungle Egg in Grow a Garden

Jungle Egg in Pet Eggs shop (Image via Roblox)

There are two ways to obtain a Jungle Egg in Grow a Garden. The easiest way is to purchase it from the Pet Eggs shop. Alternatively, you can obtain it as a Seed Stages upgrade reward.

Jungle Egg in the Pet Eggs shop

Interact with NPC Raphael to open the Pet Eggs shop. Next, scroll to the bottom of the shop menu to find the Jungle Egg, directly above the Bug Egg. You can then buy a Jungle Egg with 30,000,000 Sheckles or 149 Robux if it is in stock.

Given that Jungle Egg is of Divine rarity, it is rarely in stock. This item has a mere 2% chance of being available in the shop, so consider acquiring it from the alternate method explained below.

Jungle Egg as a Seed Stages upgrade reward

Throughout the Seed Stages Event, you can buy Evo Seeds from the event NPC and plant them in your garden. After harvesting them, you can give the Evo plants to the NPC, upgrade them, and get rewards. Upgrading a plant will also unlock higher rarity seeds in the event shop.

Upon unlocking Stage IV Evo Seed, you'll get multiple high-tier rewards. One of the potential ones is the Jungle Egg, as mentioned in the reward pool of the event.

Read our Grow a Garden Seed Stages guide for a full explanation on how to play the event and get the brand-new rewards.

All Pets and their hatch chances in the Jungle Egg

The Jungle Egg contains five Pets (Image via Roblox)

After hatching a Jungle Egg, you will get one of the five Pets mentioned in the following list. The rarity of the Pet affects its hatch chances.

Pet Rarity Hatch chance Ability Tree Frog Rare 40% Every 3 minutes, it advances the growth of a random plant by 15 minutes. Hummingbird Rare 30% Every 58 seconds, it converts a random single-harvest plant into its seed equivalent. Ignores favorited plants. Iguana Legendary 24% Every 1 minute, it goes to a random crop with Frozen Mutation and melts it back to Chilled or Wet. Ignores favorited crops. Chimpanzee Mythical 5% Every 3 minutes, it grabs a random fruit from the player's garden and sells it. There is a 2.78% chance the fruit does not get collected. Tiger Divine 1% Every 12 minutes, it roars and calls all pets in the player's garden to move toward it. 5099.40 XP is shared across all the pets (max 800 per pet). Every 7:50 minutes, it roars, and three random mutations from the player's garden are replaced with another random mutation. Ignores favorited fruit.

The Tiger is the only critter in the Jungle Egg that has two passive abilities. Consequently, it is the best Pet in this particular egg, since it swaps Mutations of your crops and also gives EXP to active creatures in your garden.

Also check: Grow a Garden Abyssal Mutation guide

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What is the cost of a Jungle Egg?

A Jungle Egg can be purchased with 30,000,000 Sheckles or 149 Robux.

What is the hatch time of a Jungle Egg?

This egg has a hatch time of 8 hours.

Which is the rarest Pet in the Jungle Egg?

The Tiger, with a hatch chance of just 1%, is the rarest Pet in this egg.

