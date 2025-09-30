Grow a Garden Jungle Egg guide: All Pets and their abilities

Following the removal of the Fall Market, the Seed Stages Event has brought a lot of content to Grow a Garden. Most notable is the Jungle Egg, a Divine-rarity item, which can be purchased from the Pet Egg shop or acquired as a reward. The new egg consists of five creatures of diverse rarities and each has a unique ability that improves the functioning of your garden.
Here's a detailed explanation of the Jungle Egg, including its availability and contents in Roblox Grow a Garden.
How to get the Jungle Egg in Grow a Garden
There are two ways to obtain a Jungle Egg in Grow a Garden. The easiest way is to purchase it from the Pet Eggs shop. Alternatively, you can obtain it as a Seed Stages upgrade reward.
Jungle Egg in the Pet Eggs shop
Interact with NPC Raphael to open the Pet Eggs shop. Next, scroll to the bottom of the shop menu to find the Jungle Egg, directly above the Bug Egg. You can then buy a Jungle Egg with 30,000,000 Sheckles or 149 Robux if it is in stock.
Given that Jungle Egg is of Divine rarity, it is rarely in stock. This item has a mere 2% chance of being available in the shop, so consider acquiring it from the alternate method explained below.
Jungle Egg as a Seed Stages upgrade reward
Throughout the Seed Stages Event, you can buy Evo Seeds from the event NPC and plant them in your garden. After harvesting them, you can give the Evo plants to the NPC, upgrade them, and get rewards. Upgrading a plant will also unlock higher rarity seeds in the event shop.
Upon unlocking Stage IV Evo Seed, you'll get multiple high-tier rewards. One of the potential ones is the Jungle Egg, as mentioned in the reward pool of the event.
Read our Grow a Garden Seed Stages guide for a full explanation on how to play the event and get the brand-new rewards.
All Pets and their hatch chances in the Jungle Egg
After hatching a Jungle Egg, you will get one of the five Pets mentioned in the following list. The rarity of the Pet affects its hatch chances.
The Tiger is the only critter in the Jungle Egg that has two passive abilities. Consequently, it is the best Pet in this particular egg, since it swaps Mutations of your crops and also gives EXP to active creatures in your garden.
Also check: Grow a Garden Abyssal Mutation guide
FAQs on Grow a Garden
What is the cost of a Jungle Egg?
A Jungle Egg can be purchased with 30,000,000 Sheckles or 149 Robux.
What is the hatch time of a Jungle Egg?
This egg has a hatch time of 8 hours.
Which is the rarest Pet in the Jungle Egg?
The Tiger, with a hatch chance of just 1%, is the rarest Pet in this egg.
