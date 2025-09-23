Grow a Garden Abyssal Mutation guide

Abyssal is among the most valuable Mutations in Grow a Garden. Added in the second half of the Fairy Event, it gives a massive 240x increase to a crop's value. You can earn millions of Sheckles by selling an Abyssal-mutated Elder Strawberry, Frostpike, Romanesco, and any other Divine or higher rarity harvest. However, for a crop to become Abyssal, you'll need to get two specific Mutations on it.

Here's how you can obtain the rare Abyssal Mutation in Roblox Grow a Garden.

Getting Abyssal Mutation in Grow a Garden

Space Squirrel in the Fall Festival Pets shop (Image via Roblox)

Abyssal is a combination Mutation. It appears in a crop due to a fusion of the Eclipsed and Voidtouched Mutations. Both can be acquired from certain weather events, but Voidtouched is also applied by a Divine-rarity Pet.

The Eclipsed Mutation is applied by the Solar Eclipse event. It is a part of the game's regular weather cycle, occurring specifically during the daytime. When it happens in a server, the entire island becomes dark because the moon appears in front of the sun. Moreover, random crops in your garden turn Eclipsed.

Voidtouched Mutation can be obtained from the Black Hole admin event and the Space Squirrel. During Black Hole, a large dark cavity appears in the sky, while random crops in your garden get mutated to Voidtouched. The cavity has a gravitational pull, such that it attracts all players when they jump.

Voidtouched is also applied by the Space Squirrel. For the duration of the Fall Market update, this Divine Pet can be purchased from the Fall Festival Pets shop with 1,200,000,000 Sheckles or 659 Robux.

Although Space Squirrel eliminates your need to rely on the Black Hole event, this Pet has a 15% chance of applying Voidtouched. There is no guarantee that it will succeed in mutating crops when performing its ability.

Effects of the Abyssal Mutation

Multiplier of the Abyssal Mutation (Image via Roblox)

The Abyssal Mutation multiplies a crop's value by 240 times. So, a Firewell's produce, which normally sells for 112,000 Sheckles, will be sold for a whopping 26,880,000 Sheckles. This Mutation can also be spread by Pets like the T-Rex, Spinosaurus, and Sugar Glider in Grow a Garden.

Abyssal gives a dark purple aura to the mutated crop. It makes it appear almost magical, which resonated with the theme of the Fairy Event.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I get the Abyssal Mutation?

Abyssal occurs from a fusion of the Voidtouched and Eclipsed Mutations.

What is the stock chance of Space Squirrel?

The Space Squirrel has a 1.66% chance of appearing in stock in the Fall Festival Pets shop.

What is the multiplier of the Abyssal Mutation?

Abyssal increases a crop's value by a 240x multiplier.

