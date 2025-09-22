Grow a Garden Sugar Glider guide

Pets in Grow a Garden increase crop growth and garden productivity by giving bonus experience, mutating crops, reducing cooldowns, and more. Sugar Glider is a Mythical-rarity Pet added by the Fall Market Event. It can copy Mutations and apply them to other fruits in your garden, thereby increasing their value. However, it can only mutate one crop with its ability.

Here's everything you need to know about obtaining Sugar Glider and its ability.

How to get Sugar Glider in Grow a Garden

The Fall Festival Pets shop (Image via Roblox)

A Sugar Glider can be purchased from the Fall Festival Pets shop. However, to unlock the ability to buy it, you'll need to trigger the Fall Bloom a total of 13 times in Grow a Garden.

The Fall Bloom event can be initiated by submitting plants requested by the Harvest Spirit NPC. Located in the middle of the map, this tree asks for plants of specific types, such as Fruit, Woody, Prickly, and Flower. All players on the server can give the requested plants and earn contribution points.

After 13 activations of the Fall Bloom, the Sugar Glider will be available for purchase in the Fall Festival Pets shop. You can buy one for 900,000,000 Sheckles or 568 Robux. It is the third most expensive critter in the event shop, after the Space Squirrel and the Red Panda.

It is also possible to acquire a Sugar Glider by trading. Given that it is of Mythical rarity, the other party may require a Pet of similar rarity as well as some Sheckles in exchange for their Sugar Glider.

The Grow a Garden Fall updates introduced numerous Pets, five of which can be hatched from the Fall Egg. Follow this link to get more information about the egg's contents and their drop rates.

Ability of the Sugar Glider in Grow a Garden

The Sugar Glider (Image via Roblox)

Sugar Glider's ability is named Sugar Gliding in Grow a Garden. Every 18 minutes, it glides from three random different fruits, copying one Mutation from each of them and then applying it to the next.

For instance, the Sugar Glider will copy a Mutation from an apple and apply it to a banana in your garden. Then, it will duplicate a Mutation from the banana and apply it to some other fruit. The cycle continues until three fruits are mutated.

Here are some key points to remember about the Sugar Glider's ability:

It does not mutate fruits that possess no Mutations.

It ignores favorited plants when using its ability.

It can only duplicate the Mutations that were on crops before the activation of the ability.

It does not copy the same Mutations possessed by two selected fruits. For instance, if two apples have the Drenched Mutation, it will ignore it and instead copy a different Mutation from an apple to apply it to the next.

It does not copy any type of crop variants, such as Golden, Silver, and Rainbow.

Due to its ability to spread Mutations, the Sugar Glider is in heavy demand.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

When does the Fall Bloom begin?

The Fall Bloom begins when players on a server submit plants worth 500 points to the Harvest Spirit.

How do I restock the Fall Festival Pets shop?

To restock the shop, trigger the Fall Bloom. The Sugar Glider has a low chance of appearing in stock due to its high rarity.

What is the Sheckle cost of a Sugar Glider?

A single Sugar Glider costs a whopping 900,000,000 Sheckles.

