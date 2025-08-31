Grow a Garden Lightshoot guide

The Grow a Garden Fairy update introduced plenty of new content, including items, cosmetics, Pets, and more. Regarding plants, 12 new ones have arrived in the latest update. Lightshoot is one of them, which is a multi-harvest type plant. It has a 0.34% chance of being huge and an average weight of two kg. You can obtain it by opening an Enchanted Seed Pack or its premium version.

That said, here's a complete guide for this latest plant, including how to obtain it.

Rarity and base selling price of Lightshoot in Grow a Garden

Lightshoot's seed (Image via Roblox)

Lightshoot belongs to the Rare rarity in Grow a Garden. Its average base selling value is 40,444 sheckles without any mutations. Since it is a multi-harvest plant, you can harvest fruits until the plant is destroyed. So, it can be a decent source of income for your garden. Moreover, you can increase the fruit's value by applying various mutations in Grow a Garden.

How to get Lightshoot’s seed and price

You can obtain Lightshoot’s seed by opening the new Enchanted Seed Pack. Alternatively, you can also purchase the pack’s premium version from the in-game shop to acquire this plant. One premium pack costs 199 Robux, three go for 575 Robux, and ten cost 1,699 Robux. The seed has a 20% chance of appearing from these seed packs.

On the other hand, you can get an Enchanted Seed Pack as a reward from the Fairy event. To do so, you must submit Glimmering mutated plants to the fountain. You can find it opposite the Fairy Grandmother on the event platform in the middle of the map.

The fountain has five tiers, each requiring a specific number of points to upgrade to the next. Upon reaching each tier, the fountain will display three selectable items. You can choose one as your reward among them.

Note that each tier has a different drop rate for the Enchantment Seed Pack. Here are the details:

Tier 1: 31.25%

31.25% Tier 2: 23.08%

23.08% Tier 3: 25.06%

25.06% Tier 4: 22.73%

22.73% Tier 5: 29.41%

FAQs

Q) What is the rarity of Lightshoot?

A) The plant belongs to the Rare rarity.

Q) How do I get a Lightshoot seed?

A) You can obtain its seed by opening an Enchanted Seed Pack or Exotic Enchanted Seed Pack.

Q) Is Lightshoot a multi-harvest type plant?

A) Yes, it is a multi-harvest type plant.

