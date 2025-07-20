Grow a Garden Maple Apple guide

Maple Apple is one of the new plants that debuted in the Grow a Garden Zen update. It has a base weight of 3.5 kg and a 0.28% chance of being huge. You can get a good return from one seed, thanks to its multi-harvest nature. So, planting it in your garden will be worthwhile since you can earn plenty of Sheckles by selling multiple fruits grown from one seed.

That said, this article provides details about the plant's rarity, its harvest value, and how to obtain its seed.

Rarity and harvest value of Maple Apple in Grow a Garden

Maple Apple fruit (Image via Roblox)

Maple Apple is a Divine rarity Zen plant in Grow a Garden. Due to its high rarity, you have only a 0.5% chance of obtaining it from a seed pack. However, a seed can earn you lots of Sheckles because it is a multi-harvest plant. The base selling price of its fruit without mutations is 77,777 Sheckles.

How to get a Maple Apple seed and its price in Grow a Garden

The plant's seed (Image via Roblox)

Currently, you can obtain its seed only from the Zen Seed Pack or by buying its Premium variant, Exotic Zen Seed Pack.

One Exotic Zen Seed Pack costs 199 Robux, three costs 575 Robux, and ten costs 1,699 Robux at the Limited Time Shop.

You can purchase a Zen Seed Pack by spending Chi or Robux at the Zen Shop. One pack costs 12 Chi or 199 Robux. Chi is a new limited in-game currency that can be obtained by giving plants mutated with Tranquil to the Tanuki NPC at the Zen Shop.

Here are all the ways to get the Tranquil mutation in Grow a Garden:

Use Tanchozuru Pet: Tanchozuru is a new Pet introduced in the Zen event. It has a 5.11% chance to apply the Tranquil mutation to fruits every 10 minutes with its Balance and Harmony passive.

Tanchozuru is a new Pet introduced in the Zen event. It has a 5.11% chance to apply the Tranquil mutation to fruits every 10 minutes with its Balance and Harmony passive. Zen Aura event: It is a new Admin weather event that triggers every hour. The event lasts for ten minutes, during which there is a chance your fruits will get the Tranquil mutation.

It is a new Admin weather event that triggers every hour. The event lasts for ten minutes, during which there is a chance your fruits will get the Tranquil mutation. Pet Shard Tranquil: Pet Shard Tranquil is a new item at the Zen Shop. You can purchase it with 200 Chi or 279 Robux. Using this item grants your Pets a new ability to apply the Tranquil mutation to fruits.

After obtaining Tranquil plants, you can submit them at the Zen Shop to get Chi. You will get Chi based on the rarity of the plants submitted.

After collecting the required amount of Chi, follow the steps below to get a Zen Seed Pack:

Head over to Zen Shop and interact with Tanuki by pressing “E” .

and interact with Tanuki by pressing . Click the first prompt: “Show me the Zen Shop.”

Select the Zen Seed Pack and click the green price button to obtain a seed pack.

Upgrading the Zen Channeller’s tree can also reward a Zen Seed Pack. You can upgrade the tree by submitting Tranquil plants

FAQs

What is the rarity of Maple Apple in Grow a Garden?

It belongs to the Divine rarity in Grow a Garden.

How to get Maple Apple’s seed

You can get its seed from the Zen Seed Pack and the Exotic Zen Seed Pack.

What is the chance of obtaining a Maple Apple seed?

There is a 0.5% chance of getting the seed from the Zen Seed Pack and Exotic Zen Seed Pack.

