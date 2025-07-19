All new plants in Grow a Garden Zen Event

The Zen update in Grow a Garden introduces many items, including brand-new NPCs, mechanics, and crops. However, these herbs cannot be obtained via Sheckles. Instead, you must exchange fruits with a particular mutation for a new currency. Hence, many players would like to know if any plants are worth investing the time and effort into.

This article lists all the new crops introduced in the Zen expansion.

All the plants introduced in the Grow a Garden Zen Event

Seeds dropped from the Zen Seed Pack (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)

There are a total of nine seeds/plants introduced with the titular event. Here are all of them:

Seed Name Harvest Type Rarity How to acquire Monoblooma Single Uncommon Exotic Zen/Zen Seed Pack Serenity Multiple Rare Exotic Zen/Zen Seed Pack Taro Flower Single Legendary Exotic Zen/Zen Seed Pack Zen Rocks Single Mythical Exotic Zen/Zen Seed Pack Hinomai Multiple Mythical Exotic Zen/Zen Seed Pack Maple Apple Multiple Divine Exotic Zen/Zen Seed Pack Soft Sunshine Multiple Legendary Buy from Zen Shop Spiked Mango Multiple Mythical Buy from Zen Shop Zenflare Multiple Rare Buy from Zen Shop

Three of them can be acquired directly from the Zen shop. The other six are found by opening the Exotic Zen/Zen Seed Pack. Here are their names and drop chance when opening the packet:

Seed Name Drop Chance Monoblooma 40% Serenity 25% Taro Flower 20% Zen Rocks 10% Hinomai 4.5% Maple Apple 0.5%

How do you acquire all the seeds?

Soft Sunshine, Spiked Mango, and Zenflare can only be obtained via the Zen Shop by spending Chi or Robux. Here's all the information regarding them:

Seed Name Zen Tree Growth requirement Price (in Chi) Price (in Robux) Zenflare 1 6 199 Soft Sunshine 3 Currently unknown 659 Spiked Mango 6 75 759

The rest of the plant seeds must be obtained by purchasing the Zen Seed Pack (12 Chi/199 Robux) or the Exotic Seed Pack (199 Robux for x1). The former can be acquired from the pet raccoon to the left of the Zen Channeller (Both can be found resting in the middle of the map). The Exotic Pack can only be purchased from the Limited Time Shop by spending Robux.

As mentioned beforehand, each of the six seeds has a particular chance of dropping when opening the Seed Pack. Monoblooma has the highest chance of appearing, while Maple Apple has the lowest.

FAQs regarding the new plants in the Zen update

How many new plants are introduced in the Zen update?

A total of nine new crops.

How do you acquire the seeds?

Zenflare, Soft Sunshine, and Spiked Mango can be purchased directly from the Zen Shop. The rest drop from Exotic Zen/Zen Seed Pack.

Why can I not purchase plants from the Zen Shop?

You'll need to first provide the Zen Channeller with fruits that have the Tranquil mutation to grow the Zen Tree. Each of the three seeds will unlock after you grow it to a certain stage.

About the author Meet Soni Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.



When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends. Know More

