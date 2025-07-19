All new plants in Grow a Garden Zen Event

The Zen update in Grow a Garden introduces many items, including brand-new NPCs, mechanics, and crops. However, these herbs cannot be obtained via Sheckles. Instead, you must exchange fruits with a particular mutation for a new currency. Hence, many players would like to know if any plants are worth investing the time and effort into.
This article lists all the new crops introduced in the Zen expansion.
All the plants introduced in the Grow a Garden Zen Event
There are a total of nine seeds/plants introduced with the titular event. Here are all of them:
Three of them can be acquired directly from the Zen shop. The other six are found by opening the Exotic Zen/Zen Seed Pack. Here are their names and drop chance when opening the packet:
How do you acquire all the seeds?
Soft Sunshine, Spiked Mango, and Zenflare can only be obtained via the Zen Shop by spending Chi or Robux. Here's all the information regarding them:
The rest of the plant seeds must be obtained by purchasing the Zen Seed Pack (12 Chi/199 Robux) or the Exotic Seed Pack (199 Robux for x1). The former can be acquired from the pet raccoon to the left of the Zen Channeller (Both can be found resting in the middle of the map). The Exotic Pack can only be purchased from the Limited Time Shop by spending Robux.
As mentioned beforehand, each of the six seeds has a particular chance of dropping when opening the Seed Pack. Monoblooma has the highest chance of appearing, while Maple Apple has the lowest.
FAQs regarding the new plants in the Zen update
How many new plants are introduced in the Zen update?
A total of nine new crops.
How do you acquire the seeds?
Zenflare, Soft Sunshine, and Spiked Mango can be purchased directly from the Zen Shop. The rest drop from Exotic Zen/Zen Seed Pack.
Why can I not purchase plants from the Zen Shop?
You'll need to first provide the Zen Channeller with fruits that have the Tranquil mutation to grow the Zen Tree. Each of the three seeds will unlock after you grow it to a certain stage.
