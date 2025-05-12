Grow a Garden Mole guide: How to get and traits

A Mole is the newest pet you can get in Grow a Garden. It has a unique trait, unlike most animals that give you mutated crops. A Mole can dig up the ground and find items that can boost your progress significantly. Just so you know, this pet is available through the Lunar Event, which is active for a limited time.

That said, you only have a handful of days before the Mole vanishes forever. This article explains everything about the Mole so that you can unlock and use it for good in Grow a Garden.

How to get Mole in Grow a Garden

The reward track (Image via Roblox)

During the Lunar Event 2025, the only way to get the Mole in this game is by hatching Night Eggs or Premium Night Eggs. To get a Night Egg, you must complete the rewards track by earning Lunar Points. The reward track can be accessed by interacting with an Owl in the center of the map. It has various milestones that will be unlocked as you earn Lunar Points from the Wise Owl.

All Night Egg pets (Image via Roblox)

To earn Lunar Points, you must offer the Wise Owl a Moonlit Crop. This mutation can only be obtained during the nighttime on your server. A general thing to remember is that there's a rare chance your crop will get the Moonlit Mutation. If you harvest a fruit or vegetable with this Mutation, its price will be increased by 2x. However, we recommend not selling any Moonlit Crop as you need it for farming Lunar Points.

As you collect Lunar Points, you will unlock milestones on the rewards track, with some of them rewarding you with a free Night Egg. For your reference, we have mentioned all the rewards and their Lunar Point requirements below.

10 Points: Hedgehog pet

Hedgehog pet 20 Points : 1 Night Seed Pack

: 1 Night Seed Pack 40 Points : 1 Night Staff

: 1 Night Staff 70 Points : 2 Night Eggs

: 2 Night Eggs 110 Points : 1 Night Staff

: 1 Night Staff 130 Points : 3 Night Seed Packs

: 3 Night Seed Packs 160 Points : Kiwi pet

: Kiwi pet 210 Points : 1 Night Egg

: 1 Night Egg 220 Points : 1 Night Seed Pack

: 1 Night Seed Pack 240 Points : 2 Night Eggs

: 2 Night Eggs 250 Points : 1 Night Staff

: 1 Night Staff 260 Points : 1 Night Seed Pack

: 1 Night Seed Pack 290 Points : 2 Night Eggs

: 2 Night Eggs 320 Points : 3 Night Eggs

: 3 Night Eggs 350 Points: 1 Night Seed Pack

1 Night Seed Pack 360 Points: 3 Night Staff

3 Night Staff 390 Points: 5 Night Seed Packs

5 Night Seed Packs 430 Points: 3 Night Eggs

3 Night Eggs 530 Points: Owl pet

Apart from this, you can get the Premium Night Eggs by purchasing them from the event area. It will cost you 199 Robux to purchase one Premium Night Egg from the Owl in the event area. Once you have a Night Egg, there's only a 22% chance it will hatch a Mole. Another thing to note is that it will take 4 hours and 10 minutes for the Night Egg to hatch. On the other hand, if you purchase the Premium Night Egg, it will hatch in under 30 seconds.

Also check: All Night Egg Pets in Grow a Garden

What does a Mole do in Grow a Garden?

Once you have a Mole on your farm, it will dig up the ground every 80 seconds. If lucky, the Mole will come above the surface with a random Gear or Sheckles (in-game currency). Besides this, the Mole has no other special benefits.

FAQs

How do I get a Night Egg in Grow a Garden?

You can get a Night Egg by collecting Lunar Points and unlocking new Milestones.

How much does a Premium Night Egg cost in Grow a Garden?

A Premium Night Egg can be bought by spending 199 Robux.

What does a Mole do in Grow a Garden?

Whenever you place a Mole, it digs up the ground and finds a treasure like Gear and Sheckles every 80 seconds.

