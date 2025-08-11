Grow a Garden Porridge recipes

Chris P, the NPC Pig, received several new cravings with the Grow a Garden Kitchen Storm update. Among the long list is a Porridge, which usually requires Bone Blossom, Sugar Apple, and Corn as ingredients. This particular dish can be created in diverse rarities, including Transcendent, which offers you the best chances of receiving high-tier rewards from the Pig.

Ad

This guide tells you how to make Transcendent, Prismatic, and other types of Porridge in Roblox Grow a Garden.

Transcendent and other Porridge recipes in Grow a Garden

Drop the ingredients into the cooking pot (Image via Roblox)

Cooking a low-rarity Porridge is simple in Grow a Garden. All you need is Apple, Corn, Tomato, Blueberry, and Sugar Apple, which are multi-harvest crops easily obtainable from the Seed Shop. However, for Transcendent recipes, you'll need a Bone Blossom, which can be acquired from trading.

Ad

Trending

Here are the different ways to make Porridge. Note that all recipes can be affected by the bonus craving mechanic and are swappable, meaning they create a different dish when Chris P isn't craving Porridge.

Rarity Recipe 1 Recipe 2 Transcendent Bone Blossom x 3

Sugar Apple x 1

Corn x 1

Bone Blossom x 3 Sugar Apple x 1 Banana x 1 Prismatic Sugar Apple x 4

Corn x 1 Bone Blossom x 2 Sugarglaze x 1 Sugar Apple x 1 Banana x 1 Divine Corn x 2

Mango x 3 Violet Corn x 2 Mango x 3 Mythical Sugarglaze x 1

Blood Banana x 1 Corn x 2 Sugar Apple x 1 Bamboo x 1 Legendary Banana x 2 Apple x 1 Corn x 1

Tomato x 1

Blueberry x 1

Ad

After acquiring all the ingredients for cooking a Porridge, approach the cooking pot at the center of the island. Equip the ingredients, deposit them in the pot, and then hit the Cook button to begin preparing the food item.

Apart from Chris P, you can give food to the NPC Rat Connoisseur for rewards. Any dish, including Porridge, is eligible to be given to the rat as long as it possesses a mutation.

Ad

Chris P can follow up on their request for a Porridge with that of a Candy Apple. To learn how to make this new food item, refer to this guide.

How much time does it take to make Porridge?

It will take several minutes for a dish to be prepared (Image via Roblox)

In Grow a Garden, the time taken to cook a Porridge or any other food item depends on the crops utilized in creating it. The higher the crop size and its rarity, the longer it takes for the dish to be prepared.

Ad

To create many Porridge bowls quickly, follow the recipe involving Corn and Sugar Apple. Their crop seeds are cheap, readily available in the Seed Shop, and they are less rare than Bone Blossom. Moreover, a Sugar Apple tree can bear up to six fruits at once, a number greater than that produced by a Bone Blossom plant.

Also check: What does Gorilla Chef do in Grow a Garden?

FAQs on Grow a Garden

Where is Chris P?

Ad

Like other event characters, Chris P can be found in the middle of the island, opposite the Rat Connoisseur.

What is the recipe for a Transcendent Porridge?

To make a Transcendent Porridge, put three Bone Blossoms, one Sugar Apple, and one Corn into the cooking pot.

How do I get Bone Blossom and Violet Corn?

Currently, both Bone Blossom and Violet Corn can be acquired by trading or by using Pets that duplicate crops from others' gardens, such as a Raccoon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025