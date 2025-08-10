What does Gorilla Chef do in Grow a Garden?

Grow a Garden recently introduced two Legendary rarity Pets via the Kitchen Storm update. One of them is Gorilla Chef, who has 55,000 Hunger. You can get it as a reward from the new Rat Connoisseur NPC. The Pet comes with a passive that can help you get multiple meals from a single recipe, but you must have a specific cosmetic item in your garden to trigger the effect.

That said, here’s a complete explanation of the Pet’s passive and a guide to acquiring it for your garden.

Explanation of Gorilla Chef’s passive in Grow a Garden

Gorilla Chef (Image via Roblox)

Gorilla Chef’s passive in Grow a Garden is called King Cook. You can activate it by placing the Cooking Cauldron cosmetic item in your garden. The Pet cooks in it, and you get a 5% to 10% chance of obtaining a duplicate of the food item you are cooking.

If you have both the critter and a Cooking Cauldron and are making a Cake, then there is 5% (at minimum) and 10% (at maximum) chance of getting two Cakes out of one cooking session. This Pet can help you quickly get all available rewards from the Chris P. and Rat Connoisseur NPCs.

How to get Gorilla Chef in Grow a Garden

The Rat Connoisseur NPC (Image via Roblox)

You can get Gorilla Chef only as a reward from the Rat Connoisseur NPC in exchange for food. He only accepts Mutated meals, meaning food cooked with Mutated fruits.

Collect Mutated ingredients for any food you want to make. Then, deposit it in the Cooking Pot in the middle of the map. Start the cooking process and wait for it to finish. You can check the probability of obtaining a Mutated meal on the Mutation meter attached to the Cooking Pot.

If the food receives a Mutation, the game shows a “Lucky Cook” message on your screen. Once you have a Mutated meal, go to the Rat Connoisseur NPC and hand it over. He will give you three rewards to choose from. Give him food with a higher number of Mutations to receive rarer rewards. You can select the Gorilla Chef Pet if/when it appears in the reward selection pool, of which there is a 5% chance.

FAQs

What is the rarity of the Gorilla Chef Pet?

It belongs to the Legendary rarity.

What does Gorilla Chef do?

It can duplicate the food you are cooking.

How do you get the Gorilla Chef Pet?

You can get it by handing over Mutated meals to the Rat Connoisseur NPC.

