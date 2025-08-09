What does Sunny-Side Chicken do in Grow a Garden?

Sunny-Side Chicken is the latest Grow a Garden Pet that debuted in the Kitchen Storm update. It has 3400 hunger and belongs to the Uncommon rarity. The critter is an event-exclusive, meaning it will be available to obtain only during the Kitchen Storm update. You can acquire it as a reward from the new Rat Connoisseur NPC. This chicken helps you speed up the egg-hatching process.

With that said, here’s the explanation of the Pet’s ability and a guide to obtain it

Details of Sunny-Side Chicken’s ability in Grow a Garden

The latest Uncommon rarity Pet (Image via Roblox)

Sunny-Side Chicken’s ability is called Better Eggcelerator in Grow a Garden. It increases an egg’s hatching speed by 20% or more. You can use multiple of this Pet to stack its ability.

For instance, you are hatching a Mythical egg, which takes around five hours and seven minutes to hatch. If you use this Pet, the hatching time reduces to around four hours and five minutes. You can get critters more quickly from hatching with this Pet. So, it’s worth obtaining it for your garden.

How to get Sunny-Side Chicken in Grow a Garden

The Rat Connoisseur (Image via Roblox)

The only way to obtain this Grow a Garden Pet is as a reward from the Rat Connoisseur NPC. You can give this NPC the cooked mutated meals to get the critter. Here is a step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Harvest fruits with any mutations from your garden.

Step 2: Walk to the cooking pot in the middle of the map.

Step 3: Put the mutated fruits from your inventory into the pot.

Step 4: Hit the green Cook button to start the cooking process. The food has a certain percentage chance of obtaining the same mutation as the submitted fruits. You will see a Lucky Cook notification on your screen after the cooking process ends if your meal receives a mutation.

Step 5: Equip the mutated meal from your inventory.

Step 6: Go to the Rat Connoisseur and press the "E" key on your keyboard.

Step 7: Click on the "Try this food I cooked up" dialogue prompt. The NPC will display three reward choices after you submit the mutated meal. You can choose one of the options to receive it.

The reward choices the Rat Connoisseur offers depend entirely on RNG. And, the probability of Sunny-Side Chicken appearing in the reward pool is 30%. So, get ready to submit the mutated meals multiple times.

Also read: All new mutations in Kitchen Storm update

FAQs

What is the rarity of Sunny-Side Chicken?

It belongs to the Uncommon rarity.

What is the ability of this Uncommon rarity Pet?

It speeds up an egg’s hatching speed by around 20%.

How to get Sunny-Side Chicken

You can obtain the critter as a reward for submitting mutated meals to the Rat Connoisseur NPC.

