All new Pets in Grow a Garden Kitchen Storm update

The latest Grow a Garden update, Kitchen Storm, dropped on August 9, 2025. It brought new features like Pet loadouts, seven plants, multiple items, cosmetics, and QOL fixes. The update also introduced five fresh Pets of various rarities. You can acquire some by completing quests offered by the new Rat NPC, and others from the Culinarian Chest.

Here are the details of all the new Pets introduced in the Grow a Garden Kitchen Storm update.

Details of all new Grow a Garden Pets in the Kitchen Storm update

The Divine rarity Pet, Lobster Thermidor (Image via Roblox)

The developers introduced two Uncommon, two Legendary, and one Divine rarity Pet in the Kitchen Storm update. Here are their details:

1) Lobster Thermidor

Lobster Thermidor is the Divine Rarity Pet that debuted in the Grow a Garden Kitchen Storm update. It has two passives: Molten Boiling Point and Meteoric Boiling Point.

The Molten Boiling Point activates every 300 to 900 seconds. The nearby fruits have a 20% or more chance to receive the Molten mutation while it is active. Meteoric Boiling Point activates every 500 to 1800 seconds. The nearby fruits have a 10% or more chance to receive the Meteoric mutation while it is active.

The Meteoric mutation increases a fruit’s base selling price by 125 times and Molten by 25 times.

2) Gorilla Chef

Gorilla Chef is a Legendary rarity Grow a Garden Pet introduced in the Kitchen Storm update. Its passive is called King Cook, which you can activate by putting a Cooking Pot or Cooking Cauldron item in your garden.

King Cook causes the Pet to cook in the pot, granting it a 5% to 10% chance to duplicate the food you're cooking.

3) Sunny-Side Chicken

Sunny-Side Chicken is one of the Uncommon rarity Pets to debut in the Kitchen Storm update. Its passive is called Better Eggcelerator, which increases an egg’s hatching speed by around 20%.

4) Bacon Pig

Bacon Pig is an Uncommon rarity Pet that debuted in the Grow a Garden Kitchen Storm update. Its passive is called Bacon Frenzy, which activates every five to 20 seconds. While it’s active, the Pet releases an aura for around 15 seconds.

The aura increases a new fruit’s chance by two times to grow as variants. However, only fruits within 15 studs can receive this effect.

5) Hotdog Daschund

Another Legendary Pet that debuted in the Kitchen Storm update is Hotdog Daschund. Its passive is called Loaded Dog, which activates every 80 to 240 seconds. While active, the Pet either drops a puddle of ketchup or mustard that covers eight to 16 studs. The puddle lasts for 3 to 45 seconds.

Any critter on the mustard’s puddle gets its passive cooldown speed up by around 20% to 40%. On the other hand, critters in the ketchup’s puddle gain around 20% to 40% bonus XP.

How to get the latest Pets in Grow a Garden Kitchen Storm update

Culinarian Chest (Image via Roblox)

You can obtain Bacon Pig, Hotdog Daschund, and Lobster Thermidor by opening a Culinarian Chest. On the other hand, Sunny-Side Chicken and Gorilla Chef can be obtained as rewards for submitting mutated meals to the new Rat Connoisseur NPC. You can cook mutated food by mixing fruits with mutations.

