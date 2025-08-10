What does Lobster Thermidor do in Grow a Garden?

Grow a Garden debuted five new Pets in the Kitchen Storm update, including Lobster Thermidor, which is of Divine rarity and has 50,505 Hunger. It is a time-limited critter that will be available to obtain while the latest update is live. You can acquire it by opening a Culinarian Chest. This critter has two passives, and each applies a unique Mutation to your fruits.
This article explains the Pet’s ability and how to obtain it.
Explanation of Lobster Thermidor’s ability in Grow a Garden
The Lobster Thermidor Pet has two passives: Molten Boiling Point and Meteoric Boiling Point. The former triggers every five to ten minutes, whereas the latter activates every 8.33 to 30 minutes.
When Molten Boiling Point is active, the critter has a 20% or more chance to apply the "Molten" Mutation to nearby fruits. On the other hand, Meteoric Boiling Point grants the critter a 10% or more chance of applying the "Meteoric" Mutation to nearby fruits.
A fruit’s base selling price increases by 25 times and 125 times with the "Molten" and "Meteoric" Mutations, respectively.
How to get Lobster Thermidor in Grow a Garden
You can get this new Grow a Garden Pet by opening a Culinarian Chest, which has a 1% chance of dropping the critter. Obtaining the Culinarian Chest is simple - give Mutated meals to the new Rat Connoisseur NPC. Here is a step-by-step guide:
- Step 1: Collect fruits with Mutations from your garden. You can cook any meal as long as you use at least one Mutated fruit in the recipe, but all the ingredients having Mutations will lead to better results.
- Step 2: Go to the cooking pot in the middle of the map.
- Step 3: Put the recipe in the pot and hit the ''Cook'' button.
- Step 4: Wait till the process completes. The game will notify you with a Lucky Cook message on your screen if the cooked meal has any Mutations.
- Step 5: Equip the Mutated meal, go near the Rat Connoisseur, and hit the "E" key on your keyboard.
- Step 6: Click on the "Try this food I cooked up" dialogue prompt to submit the food.
Depending on the Mutated meal's rarity, the Rat Connoisseur NPC offers you three rewards as options, which can include the Culinarian Chest. Note that there is a 40% chance that the chest will appear as a selectable reward in Grow a Garden.
FAQs
What is the rarity of Lobster Thermidor?
It belongs to the Divine rarity.
What is Lobster Thermidor’s ability?
It can apply the "Meteoric" and "Molten" Mutations to nearby fruits.
How do you get Lobster Thermidor?
You have a 1% chance of getting this Pet by opening a Culinarian Chest.
