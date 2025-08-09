Grow a Garden Sweet Tea recipes

There are two NPCs in Grow a Garden who consume the food you cook. One is the Rat Connoisseur, who accepts only mutated meals. Another is Chris P., take any. You can give them multiple recipes and obtain various rewards in exchange. Sweet Tea is one such meal, and it has many possible recipes. Depending on the rarity of fruits used, you can get a higher-rarity Sweet Tea for better rewards.

That said, this article lists all ingredients required to make Sweet Tea in Grow a Garden.

All available Grow a Garden recipes for Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea (Image via Roblox)

As of writing, it is possible to make Divine, Transcendent, and Prismatic rarity Sweet Tea. There is one recipe for Divine, two for Prismatic, and four for Transcendent rarity.

See the table below for all Sweet Tea recipes:

Rarity Recipe 1 Recipe 2 Recipe 3 Recipe 4 Divine 2 ✕ Ember Lily, 1 ✕ Burning Bud, and 1 ✕ Blueberry - - - Prismatic 4 ✕ Sugar Apple and 1 ✕ Ember Lily 1 ✕ Elder Strawberry, 1 ✕ Sugar Apple, 1 ✕ Ember Lily, and 1 ✕ Sugarglaze



Transcendent 2 ✕ Candy Blossom and 3 ✕ Bone Blossom 1 ✕ Sugar Apple, 1 ✕ Ember Lily, and 3 ✕ Elder Strawberry 1 ✕ Burning Bud and 4 ✕ Sugar Apple 1 ✕ Beanstalk , 1 ✕ Ember Lily, 1 ✕ Sugar Apple, 1 ✕ Giant Pinecone, and 1 ✕ Elder Strawberry

Note that the table includes recipes discovered by Grow a Garden players to date.

How to use Sweet Tea to get rewards in Grow a Garden

You can give Sweet Tea to Chris P. when he craves it. His craving changes every hour, which is displayed on the thinking bubble at the left side of his head. Here are the steps:

Step 1: Gather the ingredients needed to make Sweet Tea.

Gather the ingredients needed to make Sweet Tea. Step 2: Head over to the cooking pot on the event platform. You can find it in the middle of the map.

Head over to the cooking pot on the event platform. You can find it in the middle of the map. Step 3: Put all ingredients into the pot.

Put all ingredients into the pot. Step 4: Click the Cook button attached to the front of the pot.

Click the Cook button attached to the front of the pot. Step 5: Wait for the cooking process to complete and receive the food.

Wait for the cooking process to complete and receive the food. Step 6: Go to the Chris P. and press the “E” key.

Go to the Chris P. and press the “E” key. Step 7: Click the “Try this food I cooked up.”

After taking the food, Chris P. will grant you rewards based on the rarity of the cooked food.

It is also possible to prepare a mutated Sweet Tea by using fruits with mutations while cooking. You will see a Lucky Cook notification on your screen if the result is mutated Sweet Tea. You can give it to the new Rat Connoisseur NPC for various rewards.

FAQs

How do you cook food in Grow a Garden?

You can cook food by collecting the required ingredients, depositing them into the cooking pot, and clicking the Cook button.

How to get Sugraglaze

You can obtain it from the Gourmet Seed Pack.

When will Chris P. crave Sweet Tea?

His craving changes every hour, demanding one of the 12 recipes at random.

