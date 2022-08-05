Guesty codes in Roblox: Free coins (August 2022)

Using their Roblox Guesty tickets, players can obtain free coins that can be spent on in-game items such as knife skins, traps, effects, and emotes. The use of traps to obstruct opponents is quite beneficial. Furthermore, this is an easy way to gain strength and encourage progress.
Since a murderer is still at large in this game, players must keep surviving. Although setting up traps to obstruct opponents is important, the main goal is to avoid the assassin's onslaught. With that being said, staying alive allows players to move up the leaderboard and earn more points.
Roblox Guesty codes can help avoid the assailant and clinch victory
Active codes in Roblox Guesty
Here are the active codes in the Roblox game:
- smarty - Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Coins
- military - Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Coins
- chapter9 - Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Coins
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Guesty
These codes do not work anymore:
- 100KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 750 Coins
- 10MIL - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Coins
- 15MIL - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Coins
- 1x1x1x1 - Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Coins
- 20MIL - Redeem this code in the game to get 750 Coins
- 5MIL - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Coins
- AHOY - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Coins
- AQUARIUM - Redeem this code in the game to get 300 Coins
- ASTRO - Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Coins
- BLACKFRIDAY - Redeem this code in the game to get 300 Coins
- BOBBY - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Coins
- CHAPTER 4 - Redeem this code in the game to get 300 Coins
- CHAPTER2 - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Coins
- CHAPTER3 - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Coins
- Chapter5 - Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Coins
- CHAPTER7 - Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Coins
- CHRISTMAS - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Coins
- collector - Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Coins
- CRIMSONFORCE - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Coins
- CYBERMONDAY - Redeem this code in the game to get 300 Coins
- DRDARKMATTER - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Coins
- Dusekkar - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Coins
- Factory - Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Coins
- FancySmash - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Coins
- frost - Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Coins
- GATOR - Redeem this code in the game to get 750 Coins
- GRINCH - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Coins
- guardian - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Coins
- GUEST 666 - Redeem this code in the game to get 300 Coins
- GUEST777 - Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Coins
- GUESTY - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Coins
- Halloween - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Coins
- JIXXIO - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Coins
- jolly - Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Coins
- LISA - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Coins
- METAVERSE - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Coins
- NOOBY - Redeem this code in the game to get a Noob Knife
- PAPA - Redeem this code in the game to get a Pizza Knife
- SANTA - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Coins
- Secret - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Coins
- SHATTER - Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Coins
- TACOTUESDAY - Redeem this code in the game to get 300 Coins
- Telamon - Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Coins
- THANKYOU - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Coins
- YACHT - Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Coins
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Guesty
It is extremely easy to redeem the codes:
- After starting the game, look on the side of the screen and find a store icon.
- Copy and paste an active code into the "Code" space.
- Players will subsequently receive the promised rewards once they hit the green checkmark button.
Roblox players are encouraged to be swift in redeeming these codes and simplify their progress in the game.