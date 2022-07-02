Hero’s World codes in Roblox: Free Rolls and Cash (July 2022)

Free codes for Roblox Hero's World make it easy to acquire extra in-game money and unique and free rolls in the game. Certain codes can also be used to reroll specific avatar traits, such as the color of the avatar's hair.
In Roblox Hero's World, also known as Heroes Planet, players build a new avatar that travels throughout the world battling monsters and achieving goals. By spinning, they can acquire more mobility in the rolled class and continue spinning to get new classes with varied skills in the game.
Unlocking new gears and powers to be top gamer using free codes in Roblox Hero's World
Active codes
Since the codes have no expiration date, players should use them as soon as possible.
- RELEASE! - Redeem this code in the game to get 2 Rolls, 5 Premium Rolls, and 500 Cash
- BACK! - Redeem this code in the game to get a Roll (New)
- VILLAIN! - Redeem this code in the game to get a free spin
- CASH! - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Cash
Detailed steps to redeem these codes have been mentioned below.
Expired codes
These Roblox codes do not work in the game anymore.
- 2000LIKES! - Redeem this code in the game to get 4 Rolls and 50 Cash
- 2500LIKES! - Redeem this code in the game to get 3 Rolls
- 3500LIKES! - Redeem this code in the game to get 15 Rolls, 5 Premium Rolls, and 12k Cash
- 4500LIKES! - Redeem this code in the game to get 3 Premium Rolls, 10 Rolls, and 7k Cash
- ARENA! - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 Rerolls and 10k Cash
- BARBERSHOP! - Redeem this code in the game to get a Hair Color Reroll
- BOSSDROP! - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 Rolls, 5 Premium Rolls, and 3k Cash
- BUGFIX! - Redeem this code in the game to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- BUSON! - Redeem this code in the game to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- CHRISTMAS! - Redeem this code in the game to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- CHRISTMASUPDATE2! - Redeem this code in the game to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- CHRISTMASUPDATESHUTDOWN! - Redeem this code in the game to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- CLUTCH - Redeem this code in the game to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- FUNNYSAM! - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 Premium Rolls and 3k Cash
- GUILDWAR! - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 Rolls and 1k Cash
- ICE! - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 Premium Rolls
- KING! - Redeem this code in the game to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- KINGBOT4323! - Redeem this code in the game to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- LETSGOOOO! - Redeem this code in the game to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- NAMELESS! - Redeem this code in the game to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- NEWBOSSES - Redeem this code in the game to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- NEWFADE! - Redeem this code in the game to get a Hair Color Reroll
- RAIDFIX! - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 Rolls, 5 Premium Rolls, and 2k Cash
- REVAMPE1! - Redeem this code in the game to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- RYUKTON! - Redeem this code in the game to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- SHUTDOWN1! - Redeem this code in the game to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- SHUTDOWNCODE3! - Redeem this code in the game to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- SHUTDOWNCODE4! - Redeem this code in the game to get 4 Rolls and 4k Cash
- SORRY! - Redeem this code in the game to get a Free Roll
- SUBTOKELVINGTS! - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 Spins, 5 Premium Spins, and 10k Cash
- UNRIOCHIEF1! - Redeem this code in the game to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- UPDATE1! - Redeem this code in the game to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- UPDATE3! - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 Rolls and 2k Cash
- UPDATEEE - Redeem this code in the game to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- VILLAIN! - Redeem this code in the game to get a Free Roll
Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Hero's World
Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in this Roblox game:
- Use the created username and password to login into the Roblox platform.
- Use the name of the game to search. Once found, please start the Hero's World game.
- Give the game some time to load. Like all the other games on Roblox, it takes a short while to load.
- On the top left side of the screen, click the chat box.
- To enter the code into the chat box, press "/" or click on it. Next, hit enter.
- The promised incentives will now be added to the accounts of users who have clicked the submit button.
Even if entering the code is acceptable, copying and pasting it is recommended to ensure there are no errors.