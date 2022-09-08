Hero’s World codes in Roblox: Free Rolls, Spins, and Cash (September 2022)

Roblox Hero’s World is inspired by a popular anime called One Punch Man. It depicts the tale of Saitama, a superhero whose strength is unparalleled. With the series being such a great hit, it's not surprising that there is a Roblox title based on it.
In this title, players can assume the role of a strong hero or villain and travel through an open universe. In their quest to become the most powerful being, they can level up to acquire new abilities, armor, and other items. To get in-game Cash and free Spins, players have the option to use free Roblox codes provided by the developers.
Free codes in Roblox Hero's World to unlock new weapons and abilities
Active codes in Roblox Hero’s World
Presently, there are only four active codes in the Roblox game Hero’s World:
- BACK! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn one Roll
- CASH! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 500 Cash
- HELLO! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn one Premium Roll
- VILLAIN! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn one free Spin
To help gamers having trouble using these codes, a few instructions have been offered later in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Hero’s World
There are a lot of expired codes that do not work in Hero’s World anymore:
- 2000LIKES! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn four Rolls and 50 Cash
- 20KLIKES! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- 2500LIKES! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn four Rolls
- 3500LIKES! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 15 Rolls, five Premium Rolls, and 12k Cash
- 4500LIKES! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn three Premium Rolls, 10 Rolls, and 7K Cash
- ARENA! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn five Rerolls and 10K Cash
- BARBERSHOP! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Hair Color Reroll
- BOSSDROP! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10 Rolls, five Premium Rolls, and 3K Cash
- BUGFIX! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- BUSON! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- CHRISTMAS! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- CHRISTMASUPDATE2! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- CHRISTMASUPDATESHUTDOWN! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- CLUTCH - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- FUNNYSAM! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn five Premium Rolls and 3K Cash
- GUILDWAR! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10 Rolls and 1K Cash
- ICE! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10 Premium Rolls
- KING! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- KINGBOT4323! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- LETSGOOOO! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- NAMELESS! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- NEWBOSSES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- NEWFADE! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Hair Color Reroll
- RAIDFIX! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn five Rolls, five Premium Rolls, and 2K Cash
- RELEASE! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn two Rolls, five Premium Rolls, and 500 Cash
- REVAMPE1! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- RYUKTON! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- SHUTDOWN1! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- SHUTDOWNCODE3! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- SHUTDOWNCODE4! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn four Rolls and 4K Cash
- SORRY! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Free Roll
- SUBTOKELVINGTS! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10 Spins, five Premium Spins, and 10K Cash
- UNRIOCHIEF1! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- UPDATE1! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- UPDATE3! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10 Rolls and 2K Cash
- UPDATEEE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- VILLAIN! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Free Roll
Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Hero’s World
If Roblox players are having a hard time using the active codes in Hero's World, they can use these instructions:
- Join the Venture Studios Group.
- Launch Hero's World.
- Copy-paste an active code in the relevant place.
- Hit Enter to see a message in green color indicating the code's been successfully redeemed.
If the code does not go through in the first attempt, players should close and restart the Roblox game to retry the redemption process to get the desired rewards.