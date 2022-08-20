Heroes Legacy codes in Roblox: Free spins and XP (August 2022)

To earn more perks and awards, players can utilize Roblox Legendary Heroes Codes, which encourages them to play this thrilling game even more. These free codes typically consist of letters, numbers, and strange sporadic characters. The codes are typically made available following a game update or to commemorate reaching a certain milestone or success in gaming.
In May 2020, the April Games team released Heroes Legacy, an adventure game on Roblox. In this game, players can choose to take on the role of either a villain or a hero. Each character must forge their own path to super-villainy or superherodom while conquering challenges.
Players may quickly become well-known and vanquish foes by using these Roblox Heroes Legacy free codes
Active codes in Roblox Heroes Legacy
Here are the active codes in the game:
- LEGACYFAMILY- Redeem this code in the game to get 8K Seconds of 2x XP
- MERRYCHRISTMAS- Redeem this code in the game to get 5 Rare spins
- torchbros- Redeem this code in the game to get 8 Uncommon spins
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Heroes Legacy
These codes do not work in the game anymore:
- 10000LIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn 5 spins
- 100KFAVS! - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn 3 Uncommon spins
- 10THOUSANDLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn spins
- 12000LIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn 5 spins
- 13000LIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn 200,000 cash
- 15KTHANKS! - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn 3600 seconds of 2x Experience
- 16KLikes - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn 100,000 cash
- 18KLikes - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn 200,000 cash
- 1KSUBS! - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn 3 Uncommon spins
- 20KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn 2000,000 cash
- 750PLAYERS! - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn cash
- 80K! - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn 2 hours of x2 money
- 9000LIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn 5 spins
- Absolut3R!ghtful - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn 100,000 cash
- Aliens - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn 100,000 cash
- Artist3.0 - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn 4 Rare spins
- bangthefighter - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn cash
- Boros - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn 100,000 cash
- BrokenClass - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn 5 spins
- DEEPSEAKINGSEAWATER - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn 100,000 cash
- DessiAFO - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn2 Spins
- DessiLegacy - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn 5,000 cash
- eXpBooStLoL - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn 1800 seconds of 2x Experience
- goketsu - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn cash
- JovahnDad - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn three Rare spins
- LeePungg - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn 200,000 cash
- LegendsNeverdie - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn 10,000 cash
- NoclypsoDOFA - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn2 Rare Spins
- NomuVsAllMight! - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn5 Rare Spins
- paradiser - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn cash
- RIPKobe - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn 10,000 cash
- RIPSpins - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn 200,000 cash
- S0RRY! - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn1800 seconds of 2x experience
- StatRefund - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn Stat reset
- Sub2Dessi - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn 10 Common spins
- thank_you!! - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn cash
- Ty16M! - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn2 Rare spins
- Zeke_y - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn 200,000 cash
- ZenoBad - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn 2 hours of x2 Experience
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Heroes Legacy
Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:
- Open the Roblox website.
- Go to the Heroes Legacy official page and click the green button to get started.
- Choose the "Settings" menu from the screen's left side.
- Copy the active code and paste it into the Enter Code dialogue box.
- Finally, the players can click Redeem to get the free gifts they were promised.
Of course, gamers can type the codes in, but copying and pasting them is the best way to use them.