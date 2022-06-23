Heroes Legacy codes in Roblox: Free Spins and XP (June 2022)

Roblox Legendary Heroes Codes are a combination of letters, numbers, and sometimes special characters that the game's creators provide to players to get additional rewards and motivate them to play. The codes may be made available after a game update or to commemorate reaching specific gaming milestones.

Heroes Legacy is an adventure game on Roblox that was made in May 2020 by a team called April Games. In this game, players can either choose to play as the hero and battle enemies to strive to become a famous hero or as the villain and forge their own path to become a super villain.

Fight villains and be a famous hero quickly with these Roblox Heroes Legacy codes

Active codes in Roblox Heroes Legacy

The codes in the game do not have an expiry date specified by the developers. Players should redeem them as soon as possible to avoid missing out.

Here are the active codes in the game:

LEGACYFAMILY - Redeem this code in the game to get 8K Seconds of 2x XP

MERRYCHRISTMAS - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 Rare spins

torchbros - Redeem this code in the game to get 8 Uncommon spins

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Heroes Legacy

These codes do not work in the game anymore:

10000LIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 spins

100KFAVS! - Redeem this code in the game to get 3 Uncommon spins

10THOUSANDLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get spins

12000LIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 spins

13000LIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 200,000 cash

15KTHANKS! - Redeem this code in the game to get 3600 seconds of 2x Experience

16KLikes - Redeem this code in the game to get 100,000 cash

18KLikes - Redeem this code in the game to get 200,000 cash

1KSUBS! - Redeem this code in the game to get 3 Uncommon spins

20KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 2000,000 cash

750PLAYERS! - Redeem this code in the game to get cash

80K! - Redeem this code in the game to get 2 hours of x2 money

9000LIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 spins

Absolut3R!ghtful - Redeem this code in the game to get 100,000 cash

Aliens - Redeem this code in the game to get 100,000 cash

Artist3.0 - Redeem this code in the game to get 4 Rare spins

bangthefighter - Redeem this code in the game to get cash

Boros - Redeem this code in the game to get 100,000 cash

BrokenClass - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 spins

DEEPSEAKINGSEAWATER - Redeem this code in the game to get 100,000 cash

DessiAFO - Redeem this code in the game to get 2 Spins

DessiLegacy - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 cash

eXpBooStLoL - Redeem this code in the game to get 1800 seconds of 2x Experience

goketsu - Redeem this code in the game to get cash

JovahnDad - Redeem this code in the game to get three Rare spins

LeePungg - Redeem this code in the game to get 200,000 cash

LegendsNeverdie - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 cash

NoclypsoDOFA - Redeem this code in the game to get 2 Rare Spins

NomuVsAllMight! - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 Rare Spins

paradiser - Redeem this code in the game to get cash

RIPKobe - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 cash

RIPSpins - Redeem this code in the game to get 200,000 cash

S0RRY! - Redeem this code in the game to get 1800 seconds of 2x Experience

StatRefund - Redeem this code in the game to get Stat reset

Sub2Dessi - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 Common spins

thank_you!! - Redeem this code in the game to get cash

Ty16M! - Redeem this code in the game to get 2 Rare spins

Zeke_y - Redeem this code in the game to get 200,000 cash

ZenoBad - Redeem this code in the game to get 2 hours of x2 Experience

Steps to redeeming the codes in Roblox Heroes Legacy

Follow these easy steps to redeem the codes in the game:

To start the game, go to the Heroes Legacy official page and click the green button.

On the left side of the screen, select the "Settings" menu.

In the Enter Code dialog box, copy and paste any active code.

To redeem the free gifts in Heroes Legacy, click "Redeem."

Players can type the codes, but to avoid any typos, the best way to redeem the codes is by copy-pasting them.

More codes in Roblox Heroes Legacy

Players can join the game developers' Discord server and follow them on their official Twitter account to receive new codes for Heroes Legacy as soon as they are released. They can also get regular game updates and events. For the links, players should check the game's homepage on Roblox.

