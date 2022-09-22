Heroes Legacy codes in Roblox: Free spins and XP (September 2022)

April Games was inspired by the highly successful anime My Hero Academia to create Roblox Heroes Legacy. The title was made available on May 24, 2020.
From time to time, its developers offer free codes that can be redeemed for additional in-game cash, various skins, XP, and spins. These give novice players an advantage in the game. The title lets gamers be either heroes or villains, and they must aspire to be the best in either category.
Should players want more codes, they can follow the creators' Twitter and YouTube accounts or follow their Discord channels to get the latest game updates. With that out of the way, it's time to check out the active and inactive codes in Roblox Heroes Legacy for September.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Heroes Legacy
Active codes in Roblox Heroes Legacy
Unfortunately, there are only three active codes in Roblox Heroes Legacy right now:
- torchbros - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn eight Uncommon spins
- MERRYCHRISTMAS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn five Rare spins
- LEGACYFAMILY - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 8,000 seconds of 2x XP
Expired codes in Roblox Heroes Legacy
These Roblox codes do not work in the game anymore:
- 10000LIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn five spins
- 100KFAVS! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn three Uncommon spins
- 10THOUSANDLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn spins
- 12000LIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn five spins
- 13000LIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200,000 cash
- 15KTHANKS! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 3600 seconds of 2x XP
- 16KLikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100,000 cash
- 18KLikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200,000 cash
- 1KSUBS! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn three Uncommon spins
- 20KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2000,000 cash
- 750PLAYERS! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn cash
- 80K! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn two hours of x2 money
- 9000LIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn five spins
- Absolut3R!ghtful - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100,000 cash
- Aliens - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100,000 cash
- Artist3.0 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn four Rare spins
- bangthefighter - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn cash
- Boros - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100,000 cash
- BrokenClass - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn five spins
- DEEPSEAKINGSEAWATER - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100,000 cash
- DessiAFO - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn two spins
- DessiLegacy - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5,000 cash
- eXpBooStLoL - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,800 seconds of 2x XP
- goketsu - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn cash
- JovahnDad - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn three Rare spins
- LeePungg - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200,000 cash
- LegendsNeverdie - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10,000 cash
- NoclypsoDOFA - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn two Rare spins
- NomuVsAllMight! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn five Rare spins
- paradiser - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn cash
- RIPKobe - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10,000 cash
- RIPSpins - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200,000 cash
- S0RRY! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,800 seconds of 2x XP
- StatRefund - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Stat reset
- Sub2Dessi - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10 Common spins
- thank_you!! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn cash
- Ty16M! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn two Rare spins
- Zeke_y - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200,000 cash
- ZenoBad - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn two hours of x2 XP
Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Heroes Legacy
In case you're having trouble using this month's active codes, here are some easy steps to follow:
- Access the Roblox portal by entering the created username and password.
- To find a Heroes Legacy on the home page, type in its name.
- Start the game once it's located.
- Please be patient while the game loads.
- As soon as the game starts, look for the Settings button and click on it.
- Copy and paste a code from the active list in the relevant area.
- Hit the Redeem button to get the rewards.
If the used active code does not work the first time, please restart Heroes Legacy and use it again to get the free rewards.