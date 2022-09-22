Heroes Legacy codes in Roblox: Free spins and XP (September 2022)

April Games was inspired by the highly successful anime My Hero Academia to create Roblox Heroes Legacy. The title was made available on May 24, 2020.

From time to time, its developers offer free codes that can be redeemed for additional in-game cash, various skins, XP, and spins. These give novice players an advantage in the game. The title lets gamers be either heroes or villains, and they must aspire to be the best in either category.

Should players want more codes, they can follow the creators' Twitter and YouTube accounts or follow their Discord channels to get the latest game updates. With that out of the way, it's time to check out the active and inactive codes in Roblox Heroes Legacy for September.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Heroes Legacy

Active codes in Roblox Heroes Legacy

Unfortunately, there are only three active codes in Roblox Heroes Legacy right now:

torchbros - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn eight Uncommon spins

MERRYCHRISTMAS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn five Rare spins

LEGACYFAMILY - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 8,000 seconds of 2x XP

Expired codes in Roblox Heroes Legacy

These Roblox codes do not work in the game anymore:

10000LIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn five spins

100KFAVS! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn three Uncommon spins

10THOUSANDLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn spins

12000LIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn five spins

13000LIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200,000 cash

15KTHANKS! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 3600 seconds of 2x XP

16KLikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100,000 cash

18KLikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200,000 cash

1KSUBS! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn three Uncommon spins

20KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2000,000 cash

750PLAYERS! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn cash

80K! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn two hours of x2 money

9000LIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn five spins

Absolut3R!ghtful - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100,000 cash

Aliens - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100,000 cash

Artist3.0 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn four Rare spins

bangthefighter - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn cash

Boros - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100,000 cash

BrokenClass - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn five spins

DEEPSEAKINGSEAWATER - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100,000 cash

DessiAFO - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn two spins

DessiLegacy - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5,000 cash

eXpBooStLoL - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,800 seconds of 2x XP

goketsu - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn cash

JovahnDad - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn three Rare spins

LeePungg - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200,000 cash

LegendsNeverdie - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10,000 cash

NoclypsoDOFA - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn two Rare spins

NomuVsAllMight! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn five Rare spins

paradiser - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn cash

RIPKobe - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10,000 cash

RIPSpins - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200,000 cash

S0RRY! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,800 seconds of 2x XP

StatRefund - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Stat reset

Sub2Dessi - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10 Common spins

thank_you!! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn cash

Ty16M! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn two Rare spins

Zeke_y - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200,000 cash

ZenoBad - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn two hours of x2 XP

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Heroes Legacy

In case you're having trouble using this month's active codes, here are some easy steps to follow:

Access the Roblox portal by entering the created username and password.

To find a Heroes Legacy on the home page, type in its name.

Start the game once it's located.

Please be patient while the game loads.

As soon as the game starts, look for the Settings button and click on it.

Copy and paste a code from the active list in the relevant area.

Hit the Redeem button to get the rewards.

If the used active code does not work the first time, please restart Heroes Legacy and use it again to get the free rewards.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far