Home Run Simulator codes (April 2024)

Home Run Simulator codes can be your ticket to Roblox baseball stardom in this sports-based experience. Offering boosts, gems, and crates, these codes have a high value for any player regardless of skill or experience with the game. Naturally, this is what makes them so sought-after.

Players can redeem them the moment they load into the game, making them accessible to anyone. In this article, you will find all active codes for Home Run Simulator, along with a guide on using them.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox game codes in Home Run Simulator. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes are issued.

All Home Run Simulator codes (Active)

Active codes for Home Run Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Here are the codes confirmed to work in Home Run Simulator. Be sure to use them before they become inactive, as they have a built-in expiration date. Once deactivated, the rewards tied to them will no longer be accessible.

List of active Home Run Simulator codes Codes Rewards 55klikes Boosts and 50,000 gems Christmas 1,000 gems WorldSeries 10 minutes of all boosts 10Million Boosts 200kHalt 200,000 gems 50kLikes Forest crate, and more 8million Boosts 145kHalt Boosts 7million XP GolfSimulator Gems EcotisBDay Gems ChemBDay Boosts 45klikes Gems 6million Gems 120kHalt 50,000 Gems 40klikes Boosts 5million Gems Saturn Boosts 35klikes Boosts 4million Gems 3million Boosts 85kHalt Gems 25kLikes Gems 20kLikes Gems Jupiter Boosts 2million Gems 15kLikes Boosts 1million Gems 50kHalt Gems 10kLikes Boosts 5000Likes Boosts summer Boosts 1000likes Boosts HALT Gems

Inactive Home Run Simulator codes

As of now, there are no inactive codes for Home Run Simulator. While this remains true for now, there’s no telling how long it will be so. This is because the aforementioned expiration date is not specified to the player.

Regardless, newcomers and returning players needn’t worry about missing rewards as the expired codes are replaced with fresh ones that offer similar or better freebies.

How to redeem active Home Run Simulator codes

How to redeem codes for Home Run Simulator (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Use the following guide to redeem active codes for Home Run Simulator:

Open Home Run Simulator on the Roblox Player app.

Click the Twitter bird icon on the right to open the code interface.

Enter a working code in the text box and press Redeem to claim your rewards.

Like most Roblox codes, the ones in Home Run Simulator are also case-sensitive. This means that the codes must be typed in exactly as shown in the table above, leaving little room for errors.

Preventing typographical errors is as simple as switching to the copy-paste method, which is a faster and smoother way to redeem them.

Home Run Simulator codes and their importance

Codes for Home Run Simulator and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Home Run Simulator can be used to receive gems, boosts, and crates. Having early access to all these radically alters the progression of the game for every player. Gems can be used at the in-game shop to purchase various upgrades and boosts, making the codes that offer them particularly valuable.

Also read: Unique Roblox usernames for new players

Home Run Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Home Run Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Entering an inactive or mistyped code for Home Run Simulator returns an error message. As of now, the game’s servers have no errors that affect the code system negatively. If you find such an issue while redeeming a code, restarting the Roblox client may resolve it.

Where to find new Home Run Simulator codes

New codes for Home Run Simulator can be found on the official Halt Studios Twitter handle, Discord server, and Roblox group. This page will also update its active codes list when new ones are released, so feel free to bookmark it.

FAQs on Home Run Simulator codes

What is the newest addition to the code list for Home Run Simulator?

The code 55klikes is the newest addition to the Home Run Simulator code list, redeeming which rewards you with boosts and 50,000 gems.

When is the code list for Home Run Simulator updated?

The code list for Home Run Simulator is updated during major game milestones, holidays, events, and updates.

What is the best code to receive gems in Home Run Simulator?

The code 200kHalt is the best for gems in Home Run Simulator, offering 200,000 gems upon redemption.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024