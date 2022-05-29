Hospital simulator codes in Roblox: Free Boosts and more (May 2022)

Roblox Hospital Tycoon codes are a simple and free way to get in-game bonuses to help players expand their hospital quicker. The majority of the codes will be in the form of a limited-time cash bonus.

It's preferable to have at least a portion of the hospital created before using them so that players can get the most out of them. Hospital Tycoon is a hospital simulation game where players are tasked with constructing their own hospital.

Players can expand their facility by unlocking new gear and facilities. They can also play Hospital Tycoon with their pals. Players must make as much money as they can from their hospital.

Roblox: Hospital simulator codes for free Boosts and more

Active codes in Roblox Hospital simulator

The code is not valid forever, and no expiration date is also available. It's best to use the code as soon as possible. It is recommended to copy and paste the code. Typing the code can lead to errors. Detailed steps to redeem the codes follow.

150K – Redeem code for Double Cast Boost for 15 minutes

250K – Redeem code for 10 Minutes of Double Cash Boost

BOUNCY – Redeem code for Double Jump Power

GENERATOR – Redeem code for 5 Minutes of Double Cash Boost

HEALTH – Redeem code for Double Health

LOOTER – Redeem code for 2 Free Loot Boxes

LUCKY – Redeem code for a Double Cash Boost

NPC – Redeem code for 10 Minutes of Double Cash Boost

PET – Redeem code for 5 Minutes of Double Cash Boost

POWER – Redeem code for Double Damage

Speedy – Redeem code for 2x Speed for 5 minutes

WORKER – Redeem code for a Double Cash Boost (NEW)

Expired codes in Roblox Hospital simulator

Check out the codes that don't work here. Once expired, please move on to the next set of active codes.

100K – Redeem code for Double Cast Boost for 10 minutes

10K – Redeem code for 2x Speed & Jump Power

1K – Redeem code for a 2x Cash Boost

5K – Redeem code for a 2x Cash Boost

GOLDEN – Redeem code for a Golden Pistol

ROBLOXDOWN – Redeem code for a 15 minutes 2x Cash Boost

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Hospital simulator

Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Launch the game on a PC or mobile device.

The green Present button should be tapped.

Choose a code from our list and paste it into the browser.

Copy and paste it into the empty space.

To get the free reward, click the Redeem button.

Other simulation games in Roblox

Roblox offers a never-ending supply of in-game content for people of all ages. Some individuals play Roblox to escape the real world, and there's no better way to accomplish that than by slipping into one of the game's many simulations.

1) Bubble Gum Simulator

Bubble Gum Simulator by Rumble Studios is a fun simulator game with a lot of entertainment. Gamers use bubblegum to fly up into the clouds, gaining points as they do so.

Users must inflate their bubbles larger and larger to rise into the clouds in this simulator game, which requires perseverance. The figures fly higher into the clouds as the bubble grows larger.

Players can exchange their bubbles for money, which they can use to purchase other flavors, different bubblegums, avatar faces, and further enhanced skills.

2) Treasure Hunt Simulator

Players can engage themselves in searching for buried treasures in HenryDev's Treasure Hunt Simulator. They must dig deep into the dirt in search of the best and rarest treasures and take the treasure for themselves.

Players can dig thousands of blocks into the beach to uncover a variety of chests concealed beneath. These rarity boxes provide money that can be used to purchase improvements like better shovels and bags that can carry greater loot.

Excavators can also spend their points to purchase adorable pets or crates containing mystery prizes. This basic game entices players with seemingly limitless opportunities lurking beneath the surface of the earth.

3) Animal Simulator

The Animal Simulator, a remarkable simulator by ragnar9878, enables gamers to experience life as an animal. They can transform into a range of genuine or unique magical beings. It also lets users remain human while growing the animals, making this one of Roblox's best pet-rearing simulation games.

At the start of the game, players have the option of choosing an animal or remaining human and befriending other animals. They have access to voice chat, which allows them to roleplay or work together to combat creatures to acquire XP and unlock new animals.

Weapons are available, and humans can ride on the backs of certain animals. As they struggle to survive in the wild, humans and animals might work together or fight.

