How to adopt Island Trasier in Adopt Me

The final week of summer concluded in Adopt Me with the Summer Sticker Sunset update. It introduced many new items, including two limited Pets, one of which is Island Trasier, a Common rarity critter that debuted with Manta Ray. You must spend Doubloons at the Adoption Island to adopt it. Trading with other willing players who have the Pet is another way of getting it.

That said, here’s a quick guide to adopting Island Trasier in the Summer Sticker Sunset update.

A complete guide to adopting Island Trasier in Adopt Me

Island Trasier (Image via Roblox)

You can adopt Island Trasier by purchasing it for 3,400 Doubloons. Follow the steps below to do so:

Step 1: Go to the Event Shop on the Adoption Island

Go to the Event Shop on the Adoption Island Step 2: Walk up to the Buy Doubloons Shop. You will see three Pets showcased in the area near the Shop.

Walk up to the Shop. You will see three Pets showcased in the area near the Shop. Step 3: Go near the Island Trasier, displayed over the black cage.

Go near the Island Trasier, displayed over the black cage. Step 4: Press the “E” key on your keyboard to adopt the Pet.

Here are the ways to farm Doubloons in Adopt Me:

Play Sink a Ship, Treasure Defense, and Cannon Circle mini-games to obtain Doubloons as rewards.

Go to the AFK Beach to earn Doubloons passively.

Open Treasure Chests at the Treasure Tide event.

Cure Beach Bonfire and Buccaneer Band ailments of any Pet.

Another way to get this Common rarity Pet is by trading with other players. You don't need to spend Doubloons with this method. Find a player who has an Island Trasier and is willing to trade. Then, give the required items for fair trade and exchange with the Pet.

Tricks and growth stages of Island Trasier in Adopt Me

Like Manta Ray, Island Trasier grows into six different stages: Newborn, Junior, Pre-Teen, Teen, Post-Teen, and Fully Grown. It learns a new trick upon reaching every stage, as follows:

Newborn: Sit

Sit Junior: Joyful

Joyful Pre-Teen: Beg

Beg Teen: Jump

Jump Post-Teen: Trick 1

Trick 1 Fully Grown: Trick 2

You can also make a Neon version of this critter by combining four Fully Grown variants. Additionally, you can obtain one Mega Neon Island Trasier by combining four Neon versions of it.

FAQs

What is the rarity of Island Trasier in Adopt Me?

It belongs to the Common rarity.

How to get an Island Trasier in Adopt Me

You can acquire this Pet by spending 3,400 Doubloons or trading with other players.

How to get a Mega Neon Island Trasier

You can obtain a Mega Neon variant by combining four Fully Grown Island Trasier.

