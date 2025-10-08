How to adopt Skelebat and Patchy in Adopt Me

Adopt Me recently got two new interesting Pets with the Halloween Event, called Skelebat and Patchy. The former is a skeleton-themed bat, and the latter is an animatronic bear, both befitting the spooky season theme. For those unfamiliar, Adopt Me is a game where you need to get Pets, take care of them, and then release them if you want to earn points and get rarer Pets.

This article will include a step-by-step guide to adopting Skelebat and Patchy in Adopt Me. If you are just starting the game, you need to get a basic Pet and then take care of it until it grows old so you can get more Pet Releaser points.

Guide to getting Skelebat and Patchy in Adopt Me

Skelebat in Adopt Me

If you are looking to get either Skelebat or Patchy (or both of them), you can follow the same steps to hatch them from Eggs (Basic or Crystal). You can also spend 76,000 candies to purchase Skelebat, and 10,000 candies for Patchy. That said, this guide will explain how to obtain these Halloween-special Pets without spending Robux.

The first thing you need to do is work on increasing your Pet Releaser points. The more you have, the better your chances of getting the two new Pets. This can be done by taking care of your existing Pets, doing daily activities, and then heading over to the nursery. There, you will find the Pet Release area, where you can interact by pressing “E” or the on-screen button.

Select the Pet that you want to release and then confirm it. Each Pet gives you some Pet Releaser points upon being let go. You get more points for releasing older Pets, so it is better to spend some time with your critters rather than releasing them when they are newborns.

Getting the right Eggs in Adopt Me

The Patchy pet in Adopt Me

Once you have enough Pet Releaser points, you can get either the Basic or the Crystal Egg. Basic Eggs cost 500 points apiece, while a Crystal Egg will cost you 4,500 points. Both Eggs can give you Patchy and Skelebat, but the probability differs.

The Basic Egg has a 35% chance of spawning Patchy and a mere 0.99% chance of spawning Skelebat. For Crystal Eggs, the chances for Patchy and Skelebat are 25% and 39%, respectively. Use a Basic Egg for Patchy, and a Crystal Egg for Skelebat.

In total, you will need at least 5,000 Pet Releaser points to get an Egg of each type. Since these are rare and uncommon Pets, it is better to accumulate as many points as possible before attempting to get them. Other than releasing Pets, you can also trade with other players.

In summary:

Both Skelebat and Patchy can be obtained by hatching the Basic Egg and Crystal Egg , or by purchasing them for 76,000 and 10,000 candies, respectively.

and can be obtained by hatching the and , or by purchasing them for and respectively. To start, you need to increase Pet Releaser points , which are earned by caring for Pets, completing daily activities, and using the Pet Release area in the nursery.

, which are earned by caring for Pets, completing daily activities, and using the in the nursery. Interact with the Pet Release area using “E” or the on-screen button to release Pets and gain points.

Older pets give more Pet Releaser points , so it’s better to raise your critters before releasing them.

, so it’s better to raise your critters before releasing them. A Basic Egg costs 500 points, and a Crystal Egg costs 4,500 points .

costs and a costs . Basic Egg chances: 35% for Patchy, 0.99% for Skelebat.

35% for Patchy, 0.99% for Skelebat. Crystal Egg chances: 25% for Patchy, 39% for Skelebat.

25% for Patchy, 39% for Skelebat. Recommended: Use Basic Egg for Patchy and Crystal Egg for Skelebat.

and Around 5,000 Pet Releaser points are required to get both Eggs.

are required to get both Eggs. You can also trade with others to obtain these Pets more easily.

FAQs about Skelebat and Patchy in Adopt Me

What type of Eggs spawn Skelebat and Patchy in Adopt Me?

Both Basic and Crystal Eggs spawn Skelebat and Patchy in Adopt Me.

How many points are needed to get Skelebat and Patchy?

You need at least 5,000 Pet Releaser points to attempt to get Skelebat and Patchy.

Can Skelebat and Patchy be traded?

Yes, both Skelebat and Patchy can be traded.

