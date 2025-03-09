How to catch Great White Shark in Fisch

Fisch features a wide array of fishes ranging from small and cute ones to huge and dangerous creatures like the Great White Shark. This difference isn't limited to their shape and size but also to their rarity and the difficulty to reel them in. Great White Sharks can be quite difficult to catch and add to your inventory.

Hence, this article will offer a brief guide that will highlight all the necessary details that you should be aware of if you are on the hunt for this creature.

A brief guide to catching a Great White Shark in Fisch

You must wait for the Shark Hunt event to catch this fish (Image via Fisch Wiki)

Great White Shark is a Mythical rarity fish in the game. This means it is very hard to spawn and catch. On top of that, you must wait for the Shark Hunt Event since this is when you have the opportunity to find this shark. When this server-wide event triggers, you will get a notification that says "A Great White Shark Has Been Spotted In The Ocean."

Once this happens, you must head out into the ocean in search of the beast. Unlike the Orcas and Whale Migration events, the Shark Hunt happens in a fixed spot and you can easily spot it thanks to a shark circling the parameter.

Once you find the spot, simply cast the line and wait for the shark to bite. Note that three types of sharks can be caught during the event. Hence, you might need to try often to get a Great White Shark. Next, it's going to be a test of skill to reel the creature in. Below are other details that you should be aware of:

Preferred bait - Fish Head

Fish Head Preferred time - N/A

N/A Preferred weather - Clear

Clear Preferred season - Autumn

Best rods to catch Great White Shark

Rod of the Forgotten Fang is one of the best rods to catch sharks (Image via Fisch Wiki)

Before moving on to the fishing rod recommendations, it is worth noting that Great White Sharks deal a -30% progress speed debuff when you start reeling them in. Hence, you need something that has good luck and resilience to successfully catch one — we recommend the Heaven's Rod and the Rod of the Forgotten Fang for the task. Below are these rods' stats:

Heaven's Rod

Lure Speed - 30%

30% Luck - 225%

225% Control - 0.2

0.2 Resilience - 30%

30% Max weight - Infinite

Rod of the Forgotten Fang

Lure Speed - 78%

78% Luck - 145%

145% Control - 0.22

0.22 Resilience - 25%

25% Max Weight - Infinite

If you don't have the Fish Head bait, you can purchase and open the Quality Bait Crates. These can be bought from the merchant on Terrapin Island and Atlantis for 525 in-game money and have a chance of giving this bait.

FAQs about Fisch

What is the rarity of Great White Sharks in Fisch?

Great White Sharks fall in the Mythical rarity.

When do Great White Sharks spawn in Fisch?

Great White Sharks can be caught during the Shark Hunt event.

Which bait does Great White Shark prefer in Fisch?

Great White Sharks prefer the Fish Head bait.

