How to catch Isonade in Fisch

Fisch's The Depths expansion update added a variety of new things to the game. However, the Isonade remains one of the mysteries since it can be quite challenging to track down. Not only does it spawn in specific locations, but it is also not always available to reel in. Its rarity further adds to the difficulty of the task.

As such, this brief guide will highlight all the details about this mysterious fish and help you catch it.

A brief guide to catching the Isonade in Fisch

The Isonade only appears in Strange Whirlpools (Image via Fisch Wiki)

The Isonade is a Mythical rarity fish that only spawns in "strange whirlpools". You cannot find it in other locations or the regular whirlpools, so the real difficulty is in waiting for the phenomenon to trigger. Fortunately, it happens every 15-20 minutes in the game.

Now, once you get the “A strange whirlpool has opened in your server” notification, hop into your boat and sail toward its direction. Now, all you have to do is get as near the whirlpool as you can, cast your line, and wait for the Isonade to bite. However, given the fish's rarity, this can take some time and several tries.

Below, we have all the other information about the Isonade that you should be aware of before you begin your hunt for this elusive creature.

Rarity - Mythical

Mythical Preferred bait - Truffle Worms

Truffle Worms Preferred time - N/A

N/A Preferred weather - N/A

N/A Preferred season - N/A

For the Isonade, all you need to worry about is getting the Truffle Worms bait. These can be obtained by opening Coral or Volcanic Geodes.

The best fishing rods to catch the Isonade

The Strange Whirlpool will disappear once someone catches the Isonade (Image via Roblox)

The other important thing to worry about is choosing the best fishing rod when you're out there hunting the Isonade. You need something with good Luck and Resilience stats. We highly recommend the Heaven's Rod, as it boasts an impressive Luck stat. You can also go for the Rod of the Forgotten Fang if you don't have the Heaven's Rod.

New or mid-level players can also opt for the Arctic Rod, which has balanced stats. This is important because the Isonade puts a -50% progress speed debuff when you reel it in. Below is more information about the aforementioned fishing rods.

Heaven's Rod

Lure Speed - 30%

30% Luck - 225%

225% Control - 0.2

0.2 Resilience - 30%

30% Max weight - Infinite

Rod of the Forgotten Fang

Lure Speed - 78%

78% Luck - 145%

145% Control - 0.22

0.22 Resilience - 25%

25% Max Weight - Infinite

Arctic Rod

Lure Speed - 45%

45% Luck - 65%

65% Control - 0.18

0.18 Resilience - 15%

15% Max weight - 80,000 Kg

You can also use the Resilient Enchantment with these rods to further boost their stats and make them more efficient.

FAQs about Fisch

What is the rarity of Isonade in Fisch?

The Isonade falls under the Mythical rarity in the game.

Which bait does the Isonade prefer in Fisch?

The Isonade likes Truffle Worms.

Where does the Isonade spawn in Fisch?

The Isonade spawns in "strange whirlpools" in this Roblox experience.

