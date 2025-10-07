How to get 67 in Plants Vs Brainrots

67 is among the most coveted Brainrots in Plants Vs Brainrots. Its design features two characters, a red 6 and a yellow 7, standing next to each other, with the red one holding its partner by its neck. This unique look, along with the character's rarity and earnings, has contributed to its high demand in the game's community. It generates thousands of cash, helping its owner get rich in quick time.

This guide tells you the different ways to obtain a 67 in Roblox Plants Vs Brainrots.

About 67 in Plants Vs Brainrots

67 is the Brainrot with the shortest name (Image via Roblox)

67 is a Limited Brainrot spawned by the developers during Admin Abuse events. Such occurrences are typically scheduled an hour before an update's release.

Due to its event exclusivity, the 67 does not appear naturally on the spawner. Only the developers can trigger the character's arrival and allow players to fight it in order to add it to their collection. As a result, you'll need to keep track of admin events to obtain the Limited Brainrot.

The developers notify players about an upcoming Admin Abuse in the official PvB Discord server. Join the game's community and turn on the notifications for the "game-announcements" channel to be informed about upcoming events and updates.

It is also possible to acquire a 67 as a gift. Chat with other players who want to part with their Limited Brainrot to help you out. If they are willing, they can send you a gift request, offering the character for free.

There are over 60 characters, categorized into seven rarities, in Plants Vs Brainrots. You can find the complete list here.

Stats of 67 in Plants Vs Brainrots

About the 67's HP and income rate (Image via Roblox)

A 67 can have up to one million HP in this Roblox simulator. Defeating it will be extremely challenging, unless you have several Secret-rarity plants in your garden. Shroombino, Cocotank, Mr Carrot, and Mango are the must-have plants for fighting the Brainrot.

When a 67 spawns, it has a high chance of getting a Mutation due to the weather events during an Admin Abuse. Any Mutation will increase its per-second earnings by a certain multiplier.

In its base form, the 67 generates a whopping $16,900 per second. It is one of the highest-earning Brainrots in this game, surpassing the numbers of Ospedale, Dragon Cannelloni, and Wardenelli Brickatoni.

FAQs on Plants Vs Brainrots

What is the rarity of the 67 Brainrot?

This Brainrot belongs to the Limited category.

What are the ways to get a 67?

You can get this character by defeating it during an Admin Abuse. Alternatively, you can acquire it as a gift from a friend.

Which is the best Mutation for a 67?

Galactic is the best Mutation for this Brainrot. It gives the 67 an 8x increase in its income and a unique blue and purple visual effect.

