How to get 67 in Steal a Brainrot

Steal a Brainrot is a Roblox game that requires you to buy and collect characters from the popular brainrot meme trend. These characters are grouped into different classes - some are very common, while others are extremely rare. Rare characters cost more but help you earn more money. Apart from buying characters, you can steal someone else’s characters from their bases, but at a risk.

Out of the many brainrot characters in Steal a Brainrot, the character named 67 is one of the rarest. Obtaining 67 is not easy; it requires you to play the game for a long time and keep an eye on particular events. This article will explain how you can get the rare 67 character in Steal a Brainrot.

Obtaining 67 in Steal a Brainrot

To get the 67 character, you need to buy the Admin Lucky Block (Image via Roblox)

67 is a Secret brainrot character, which makes it very rare, just like the popular Burguro and Fryuro. But unlike mobs that walk the red carpet area, 67 can be obtained by getting the Admin Lucky Block item.

There are three kinds of lucky blocks in the game: Los Luckyblocks, Taco Lucky Block, and the Admin Lucky Block. The differentiating factor about the Admin Lucky Block is that it is a yellow block with two question marks in the place of eyes, wings on the side, and a red top hat.

It costs $100M and is quite rare to come by. Once you spot it, buy it before anyone else does, and ensure it safely goes to your base. If possible, you can also steal it from someone else.

Once you have the block, it can be opened up instantly without any waiting period. Even if you have the block, there is only a 1% chance that it will give you the rare 67 brainrot character. This means that you might have to keep getting more Admin Lucky Blocks to get 67.

In summary:

Ensure that you have at least $100M by getting other characters.

Once the Admin Lucky Block appears, purchase it.

Open it and you might get 67. If not, then wait for more blocks to appear.

You can also steal 67 from other players’ bases.

What makes 67 special in Steal a Brainrot?

There's also a Los 67 version of the same character in the game (Image via Roblox)

As the name suggests, 67 is a character that resembles the number 67 but with arms and legs. It has both dark and light blue tones with grey shoes and gloves. What makes it so special, apart from being a Secret class brainrot character, is that it helps you earn $7.5M every second and costs $1.2B.

This means that once you have it, getting rich in the game will be very quick and easy. However, this also means you will be at a higher risk of burglary, with other players trying to steal your catch. The best way to avoid this is by ensuring that your base remains locked.

You can also set traps everywhere around it so that you get ample time to lock the base in case someone tries to steal it. The game also features another variant of this character called Los 67, which includes three 67 characters in one place.

FAQs about 67 in Steal a Brainrot

Where does 67 spawn in Steal a Brainrot?

67 does not spawn while walking the red carpet. Instead, you must get it by buying the Admin Lucky Block for $100M.

How much does 67 earn in Steal a Brainrot?

67 earns $7.5M every second in the game.

What is the cost of 67 in the game?

67 is priced at an impressive $1.2B in the game. There is also a special Los 67 version that costs $2.7B.

