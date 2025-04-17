How to get Beaked v2 in Ghoul://Re

Being one of the most common Kagune in Ghoul://Re, Beaked is used by a majority of players to take down enemies in PvE and PvP battles. However, not many users know that this Kagune can be evolved to acquire Beaked v2. With an evolved version, your moveset is enhanced, and you can practically take down enemies that are way above your level.

To start the evolution process of Beaked, you will have to fulfill certain conditions. It requires you to consume fragments, increase RC (Red Child cells), and perform a few other tasks.

This guide will help you complete all those tasks and finally get your hands on Beaked v2 in Roblox Ghoul://Re.

How to evolve Beaked into Beaked v2 in Ghoul://Re

Beaked v2 in Ghoul://Re (Image via Roblox)

Increase your RC

To evolve any eligible Kagune, you will have to increase your RC by a certain amount. You will have to increase your RC based on the rarity of your Kagune. In this case, Beaked is a common rarity Kagune, and hence, you need to accumulate 150k to 200k+ RC. A higher rarity Kagune will require you to amass relatively more RC.

Doctor Mimir G. Mado at the Hospital (Image via Roblox)

You can increase your RC by devouring another player on the server. To do this, damage and knock down your enemy, then get too close to them and press CTRL + B to devour and steal RC from them. Also, you can check the amount of RC you have by interacting with Doctor Mimir G. Mado at the Hospital.

Master your Kagune

To become eligible for evolving Beaked into Beaked v2, you will have to master it first. You will have it done after obtaining a B+ rating with this Kagune. Increasing the rating is straightforward. All you have to do is complete missions and events that spawn on the server. Moreover, you can also kill bosses from regular missions and Raids to increase your Kagune ratings.

Consume Fragments

This step is crucial as consuming Fragments will boost the evolution process of the Beaked Kagune further. You are required to consume Bikaku, Ukaku, Rinkaku, and Koukaku Fragments. They are obtained by looting the rewards dropped by the mission and Raid bosses. One more thing, remember that using Refined Fragments won't count in this process.

Devour a Ghoul with 1/3 of your RC

In the final step, you are required to find and devour a Ghoul that has 1/3 of your current RC. It doesn't matter if the Ghoul is a boss or a real player. So, make sure to scour and find one such target.

Upon doing all the above tasks, you will finally unlock Beaked v2 in Ghoul://Re.

FAQs

How do I check my RC in Ghoul://Re?

You can check your current RC by interacting with an NPC called Doctor Mimir G. Mado in the Hospital.

How do I increase my rating in Ghoul:///Re?

You can increase your rating by completing missions, events, beating bosses, etc.

What is the best Kagune in Ghoul://Re?

Takizawa is one of the best Kagunes to have in this experience.

