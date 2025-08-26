How to get Calla Lily in Grow a Garden

Grow a Garden received an expansion of the Beanstalk event on August 23, 2025. It featured seven new Plants to the experience, ranging from the lowest Uncommon to the highest Divine rarity. Calla Lily is one such plant that you can obtain during the Admin War update. This multi-harvest plant yields fruits to help earn sheckles until you destroy it.

This article provides a guide about Calla Lily, including information about its rarity, base selling value, and how to obtain its seed.

Rarity and selling value of Calla Lily in Grow a Garden

Calla Lily's plant (Image via Roblox)

Calla Lily belongs to the Legendary rarity in Grow a Garden. Its average weight is four kg and has a 0.71% chance of being huge. You can sell one fruit at a base value of 7500 sheckles.

You can boost its selling price by increasing its size and applying mutations using Pets, or other methods.

How to get Calla Lily’s seed and its price

Calla Lily's seed (Image via Roblox)

There’s only one way to obtain Calla Lily’s seed in Grow a Garden: Opening a Skyroot Chest. It costs 1,500,000 sheckles for one chest. There is a 14.5% chance of obtaining it after opening the chest. Here is a step-by-step guide to obtain its seed:

Grow Jack’s Beanstalk by earning 900 points.

Climb to the top or use the Teloporation portal.

Walk near the Giant NPC and press the “E” key on your keyboard.

Press the “What are you selling” prompt.

It will open the Goliath Goods shop. Look at the right side of the shop’s menu to locate the yellow Friendship button.

Tap on it to open the Friendship shop.

Pay the sheckles and obtain the chest.

Note that the shop will be locked until you increase the friendship with the Giant to level 1. You must earn 20 points by giving him cooked food to unlock the shop in Grow a Garden.

Read this article for a full guide on unlocking the Friendship Shop.

FAQs

What is the rarity of the Calla Lily?

It belongs to the Legendary rarity.

How do you get a Calla Lily’s seed in Grow a Garden?

You can obtain the seed by opening a Skyroot Chest. It has a 14.5% chance to drop from the chest.

What is the base value of Calla Lily?

Its base value without any mutations is 7500 Sheckles.

