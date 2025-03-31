How to get Doujima v2 in Ghoul://Re

The Doujima in Ghoul://Re is a Quinque that can be used by players who are part of the Commission of Counter Ghoul association. It is an extremely powerful weapon that can slam opponents back and forth with its insane damage output. However, you can maximize the potential of Doujima by evolving it to its v2.

Ad

The Doujima v2 in Ghoul://Re can be acquired by simply using the Crafting Bench. If you have unlocked your first Quinque, then you should already have access to this facility. This guide will walk you through the steps to evolve Doujima so you can use the full strength of this giant bat.

How to evolve Doujima into Doujima v2 in Ghoul://Re

Crafting Bench in CCG headquarters (Image via Roblox || YouTube@ItzVexo)

As stated above, you can evolve or upgrade Doujima Quinque by crafting it on the Crafting Bench. It is located on the second floor of the CCG headquarters. More specifically, you can find it inside one of the rooms in the laboratory.

Ad

Trending

In case you don't know where the CCG headquarters is, you can press the "P" key to enable the location marker. You can then follow the CCG text on the screen to reach there.

Once you have access to the Crafting Bench, use the following materials to evolve Doujima into Doujima v2.

x15 Kagune Sac: Obtained as a reward for beating bosses.

15 Bikaku Fragment: Obtained as a reward for beating bosses.

x10 Steel: Obtained as a reward for beating bosses.

x1 Refined Bikaku Fragment: Obtained as a reward for beating bosses.

x25 Bronze: Obtained as a reward for beating bosses.

x25 Kakuja Fragment: Can be crafted using 5 Bikaku Fragments, 5 Ukaku Fragments, 5 Koukaku Fragments, and 5 Rinkaku Fragments.

Ad

Once you have upgraded the Doujima Quinque, it will transform into a more pointy and sharp weapon. So apart from brute strength, you can also impale opponents with this weapon.

Also check: Ghoul://Re Kagune tier list

All Doujima v2 moves in Ghoul://Re

Doujima v2 in Ghoul://Re (Image via Roblox)

After equipping the Doujima v2, you can use the following moves in this Roblox title.

Ad

Critical move: Allows the user to dash forward and slash the opponent with this Quinque.

Vanquish: Allows the user to dash and do a 360 spinning slash on the opponent.

Dominate: Allows the user to leap high in the air and smash the Doujima on the ground, followed by a 360-spinning slash.

Overpower: Allows the user to slash the Quinque and knock back the opponent. Later, the user follows up with two more slashes.

Ad

Other Quinques with evolution

Besides Doujima, the following Quinques have an evolution in this game.

Yukimura v2 crafting materials

x15 Kagune Sac: Find this item by defeating bosses and looting the chest that they drop.

x35 Koukaku Fragment: Dropped by mission bosses and Raid bosses.

x10 Rinkaku Fragment: Dropped by mission bosses and Raid bosses.

x1 Refined Koukaku Fragment: Dropped by mission bosses and Raid bosses.

x35 Bronze: Obtained by defeating mobs or other players on the server.

x5 Kakuja Fragment: This can only be obtained via crafting. Use 5 Bikaku Fragments, 5 Ukaku Fragments, 5 Koukaku Fragments, and 5 Rinkaku Fragments to craft it.

Ad

Nutcracker v2 crafting materials

x5 Deformed Kakuhou: Obtained from the Noro raid boss.

x2 One-Eyed Fragment: Obtained from the Eto raid boss.

x10 Kakuja Fragment: Can be crafted using 5 Bikaku Fragments, 5 Ukaku Fragments, 5 Koukaku Fragments, and 5 Rinkaku Fragments.

x5 Refined Bikaku Fragment: Obtained from loot boxes.

x15 Bikaku Fragment: Obtained from loot boxes.

x25 Rinkaku Fragment: Obtained from loot boxes.

x25 Kagune Sac: Obtained from loot boxes.

x10 Steel: Obtained from loot boxes.

x25 Molded Steel: Obtained from loot boxes.

Ad

Scorpion v2 crafting materials

x5 Kakuja Fragment: Can be crafted using 5 Bikaku Fragments, 5 Ukaku Fragments, 5 Koukaku Fragments, and 5 Rinkaku Fragments.

x2 Refined Bikaku Fragment: Obtained from loot boxes.

x20 Bikaku Fragment: Obtained from loot boxes.

x15 Kagune Sac: Obtained from loot boxes.

x10 Steel: Obtained from loot boxes.

x25 Bronze: Obtained from loot boxes.

Also check: Ghoul://Re Quinques tier list

FAQs

How do I get Kagune Sac in Ghoul://Re?

Ad

You can get the Kagune Sac by looting the rewards after beating mission and Raid bosses.

How to craft Quinques in Ghoul://Re?

You can craft Quinques by unlocking Blueprints that are unlocked by beating bosses.

How do I get Kakuja Fragment in Ghoul://Re?

Kakuja Fragment can be crafted by using Bikaku Fragments, 5 Ukaku Fragments, 5 Koukaku Fragments, and 5 Rinkaku Fragments at the Crafting Bench.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024