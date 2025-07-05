How to get Egg of the Infinite Nexus in The Hatch 2025

Roblox The Hatch 2025 offers players the chance to get limited UGCs and Badges by participating in a platform-wide egg hunt. Hundreds of eggs await being discovered across games accessible from three different islands. The starter island, Shifting Shores, features three Biomes, including the Connection Biome that hatches the prized Egg of the Infinite Nexus.
Here's how you can get the Egg of the Infinite Nexus in The Hatch.
Getting the Egg of the Infinite Nexus in The Hatch 2025
The Egg of the Infinite Nexus becomes available in the Connection Biome once you get the required 10 Connection eggs in The Hatch 2025.
To find the eggs, enter the biome's dedicated portal and run the featured experiences in the Game Hub. The challenge lies in the randomized appearance of the eggs in certain games, including Barry's Prison Run and Those Who Remain.
The Connection Biome is the easiest to discover compared to the others. It is in Shifting Shores, past the Trading Station. If you still struggle to find the Biome and its associated portal, follow these steps:
- Teleport to Shifting Shores.
- Enter the town on the right, which features the Trading Station.
- Keep moving until a cutscene reveals the location of the Connection portal.
- Step inside the portal and begin hunting for Connection eggs in the featured games.
Even though you just need 10 eggs to acquire the Egg of the Infinite Nexus, it is extremely hectic. You may find duplicate eggs in certain games, while the rarer ones won't appear in sight. Fortunately, the game allows you to merge eggs of similar rarities to create high-rarity eggs in the Merging Station.
The names and rarities of the Connection eggs are
- Egg of Belonging (Common)
- Egg of Respect (Common)
- Egg of Trust (Common)
- Egg of Empathy (Common)
- Egg of Friendship (Common)
- Egg of Harmony (Primal)
- Egg of Acceptance (Primal)
- Egg of Community (Primal)
- Egg of Affinity (Primal)
- Egg of the Jormungandr (Mythic)
Connection is one of the 10 Biomes in Roblox The Hatch. If you complete the elemental egg collection for all Biomes, the event rewards you with the limited Collector's Basket of Glory item.
All games with Connection eggs in The Hatch 2025
You can get Connection eggs from a total of 48 games, including Emergency Emden and the Tokyo Claw Machine.
- Demon Soul Simulator
- Goofy Gods
- Dig It
- Troll Obby
- Project Monster
- Be a Silly Seal
- Anime Guardians
- Survive or Die
- Funky Friday
- Monstrous Battlegrounds
- Super League Soccer
- Infinite Tower Tycoon
- Sharkbite 2
- Those Who Remain
- TPS Street Soccer
- Barry's Prison Run
- Bulked Up
- Build to Survive
- Imposters and Roles | Among Us
- Morph World
- Flag Wars
- Pet Story
- Sprunki RP 3D
- Ragdoll Engine
- Dogs of War: WWII
- Farmstead
- Emergency Emden
- Infinite Power Tycoon
- Tokyo Claw Machine
- Teddy
- Skateboard of Hell Obby
- Skibidi Toilet Battle Boom
- Balloon Game
- +1 Slayer Blade
- Squid Game Family Prison Run Escape
- Squid Game Infinity Roleplay
- Indo Voice
- The Survival Game
- Rally Racing
- Basketball Stars 3
- Color Block
- Vesteria
- Dragon Ball Rage
- Mount RNG
- War Machines
- Sprunki Killer
- Gun Armory Tycoon
- Roblox NPCs are Becoming Smart
- Criminality
Besides merging eggs, you can trade them in the Trading Station. The latter offers you the chance to get high-rarity ones.
How to hatch the Egg of the Infinite Nexus
To hatch the Egg of the Infinite Nexus, take it to the building ahead of the Trading Station. It is the same building from which you obtain the egg after collecting each of the 10 Connection eggs.
The Egg of the Infinite Nexus gives you the Festive Frittata Boombox. Additionally, you can obtain the Funktastic Frittata Boombox by making the associated Robux purchase from the Solstice Item Shop.
FAQs on The Hatch 2025
Where is the Connection Biome?
The Connection Biome is on the Shifting Shores island.
Where is the Connection egg in Barry's Prison Run?
The Connection egg in Barry's Prison Run spawns randomly. Keep your eyes peeled as it can pop up in the bathroom or any nook in the jail.
What is the free reward from the Egg of the Infinite Nexus?
Festive Frittata Boombox is the free reward from the egg.
