How to get Egg of the Infinite Nexus in The Hatch 2025

Roblox The Hatch 2025 offers players the chance to get limited UGCs and Badges by participating in a platform-wide egg hunt. Hundreds of eggs await being discovered across games accessible from three different islands. The starter island, Shifting Shores, features three Biomes, including the Connection Biome that hatches the prized Egg of the Infinite Nexus.

Here's how you can get the Egg of the Infinite Nexus in The Hatch.

Getting the Egg of the Infinite Nexus in The Hatch 2025

The portal in the Connection Biome (Image via Roblox)

The Egg of the Infinite Nexus becomes available in the Connection Biome once you get the required 10 Connection eggs in The Hatch 2025.

To find the eggs, enter the biome's dedicated portal and run the featured experiences in the Game Hub. The challenge lies in the randomized appearance of the eggs in certain games, including Barry's Prison Run and Those Who Remain.

The Connection Biome is the easiest to discover compared to the others. It is in Shifting Shores, past the Trading Station. If you still struggle to find the Biome and its associated portal, follow these steps:

Teleport to Shifting Shores.

Enter the town on the right, which features the Trading Station.

Keep moving until a cutscene reveals the location of the Connection portal.

Step inside the portal and begin hunting for Connection eggs in the featured games.

Even though you just need 10 eggs to acquire the Egg of the Infinite Nexus, it is extremely hectic. You may find duplicate eggs in certain games, while the rarer ones won't appear in sight. Fortunately, the game allows you to merge eggs of similar rarities to create high-rarity eggs in the Merging Station.

The names and rarities of the Connection eggs are

Egg of Belonging (Common)

Egg of Respect (Common)

Egg of Trust (Common)

Egg of Empathy (Common)

Egg of Friendship (Common)

Egg of Harmony (Primal)

Egg of Acceptance (Primal)

Egg of Community (Primal)

Egg of Affinity (Primal)

Egg of the Jormungandr (Mythic)

Connection is one of the 10 Biomes in Roblox The Hatch. If you complete the elemental egg collection for all Biomes, the event rewards you with the limited Collector's Basket of Glory item.

All games with Connection eggs in The Hatch 2025

All games that contain Connection eggs (Image via Roblox)

You can get Connection eggs from a total of 48 games, including Emergency Emden and the Tokyo Claw Machine.

Demon Soul Simulator

Goofy Gods

Dig It

Troll Obby

Project Monster

Be a Silly Seal

Anime Guardians

Survive or Die

Funky Friday

Monstrous Battlegrounds

Super League Soccer

Infinite Tower Tycoon

Sharkbite 2

Those Who Remain

TPS Street Soccer

Barry's Prison Run

Bulked Up

Build to Survive

Imposters and Roles | Among Us

Morph World

Flag Wars

Pet Story

Sprunki RP 3D

Ragdoll Engine

Dogs of War: WWII

Farmstead

Emergency Emden

Infinite Power Tycoon

Tokyo Claw Machine

Teddy

Skateboard of Hell Obby

Skibidi Toilet Battle Boom

Balloon Game

+1 Slayer Blade

Squid Game Family Prison Run Escape

Squid Game Infinity Roleplay

Indo Voice

The Survival Game

Rally Racing

Basketball Stars 3

Color Block

Vesteria

Dragon Ball Rage

Mount RNG

War Machines

Sprunki Killer

Gun Armory Tycoon

Roblox NPCs are Becoming Smart

Criminality

Besides merging eggs, you can trade them in the Trading Station. The latter offers you the chance to get high-rarity ones.

How to hatch the Egg of the Infinite Nexus

The Egg of the Infinite Nexus hatching spot(Image via Roblox)

To hatch the Egg of the Infinite Nexus, take it to the building ahead of the Trading Station. It is the same building from which you obtain the egg after collecting each of the 10 Connection eggs.

The Egg of the Infinite Nexus gives you the Festive Frittata Boombox. Additionally, you can obtain the Funktastic Frittata Boombox by making the associated Robux purchase from the Solstice Item Shop.

FAQs on The Hatch 2025

Where is the Connection Biome?

The Connection Biome is on the Shifting Shores island.

Where is the Connection egg in Barry's Prison Run?

The Connection egg in Barry's Prison Run spawns randomly. Keep your eyes peeled as it can pop up in the bathroom or any nook in the jail.

What is the free reward from the Egg of the Infinite Nexus?

Festive Frittata Boombox is the free reward from the egg.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024