How to get Egg of Tempus Fugit in The Hatch 2025

Roblox The Hatch 2025 features 10 distinct Biomes, each containing specific elemental eggs scattered across various experiences. Players can collect all these eggs through regular gameplay, trading, and merging to unlock bonus UGC items. Among the coveted prizes is a golden halo, which you can get by collecting all 10 Time eggs and hatching the Egg of Tempus Fugit.

This guide explores the requirements and rewards for hatching the Egg of Tempus Fugit in The Hatch.

Requirements for getting the Egg of Tempus Fugit in The Hatch 2025

The tunnel that leads to the Time Biome (Image via Roblox)

The Egg of Tempus Fugit can be hatched in the Time Biome once you collect each of the 10 Time eggs.

Time eggs can be found in specific experiences. However, the elemental eggs will only spawn in the participating games if you enter them through the biome's Hatch Hub portal. It serves as a gateway to the limited-time egg hunt.

To find the Time Biome and access its associated portal in Roblox The Hatch, follow these instructions:

Use the Fast Travel feature to teleport to Crackling Glen.

Turn to see a tunnel that has crystals all around it.

Enter the tunnel and keep following the rail tracks.

After reaching the end of the track, turn right and jump your way towards the portal.

Enter the portal and play any game to find the Time eggs.

The elemental eggs introduced by the event are of diverse rarities: Common, Primal, and Mythic. If you lack the highly rare Mythic egg, you can obtain it by merging five Primal eggs.

The names and rarities of the Time eggs are

Egg of Antiquity (Common)

Egg of Hereafter (Common)

Egg of History (Common)

Egg of Ages (Common)

Egg of Seasons (Common)

Egg of Primordium (Primal)

Egg of Eternity (Primal)

Egg of Continuum (Primal)

Egg of the Instant (Primal)

Egg of the Ouroboros (Mythic)

Each egg you find is added to your Inventory. If you collect all 100 eggs from the 10 different Biomes in The Hatch, you will get the Collector's Basket of Glory.

All games that contain Time eggs in The Hatch 2025

Collect all Time eggs after entering the portal (Image via Roblox)

You can get Time eggs from a total of 44 games during The Hatch event. Fish Training is the most recent addition to the list.

Duel Warriors

Hide or Die

Build a Bunker to Survive Zombies

Ultimate Soccer

Easiest Game on Roblox

Pink Stage Tower

Blades & Buffoonery

Build a Bunker to Survive Zombies Tycoon

The Hybrid Cafe

Warfare Tycoon 096 (SCP)

Anime Strike Simulator

Oaklands

Fish Training

Ball Eating Simulator

Giga Mansion Tycoon

Every Second Your Neck Grows

Hunters

Bathe Da Baby

Together

Goal Kick Simulator

Steal Time Simulator

Jump Over the Walls Obby

Merge for Speed

Harbor Havoc

Prisoner Life

Don't Call at 3AM

Shrek in the Backrooms

Hoopz

Escape Evil Grandpa

Pull a Sword

Dead Rails

Epic School Escape

Stone Miner Simulator 2

Rensselaer County

Speed Clicker

Realistic Hand RP

Training Simulator

The Storage

Play or Die

FNAF: Co-op

R6 Emote Heaven

Mystic Battleground

Work at a Pizza Place

Juel's RNG

Any duplicate eggs found in these experiences can be traded or merged for higher-rarity eggs. Conveniently, both the Trading Station and Merging Station are in Shifting Shores and accessible to all players.

How to hatch the Egg of Tempus Fugit in The Hatch 2025

The hatching spot in the Time Biome (Image via Roblox)

The Egg of Tempus Fugit hatching spot is opposite the portal in the Time Biome. Like other hatching areas in the event, it is marked by a cracked yellow egg icon on the game's interface. Simply need approach the spot while holding the egg, and it will hatch automatically in a brief cutscene.

Upon hatching the Egg of Tempus Fugit, you will receive the Eggternal Halo. You can also get its variant, Timespun Halo, by spending Robux. Both halos have intricate designs and spinning clock needles inside them.

FAQs on The Hatch 2025

Where is the Time Biome?

The Time Biome is inside a tunnel in the Crackling Glen island.

Which is the Mythic egg required for getting the Egg of Tempus Fugit?

The Egg of the Ouroboros is the required Mythic-rarity egg.

What is the free reward from the Egg of Tempus Fugit?

The Eggternal Halo is the free reward from the egg.

