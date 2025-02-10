How to get Everlasting Love set in Dress to Impress

Dress to Impress' Valentine's update introduced the Everlasting Love set in addition to a new quest, makeup, and hair. While obtaining the set is certainly not the most challenging task, it can still be a little hassle. Additionally, several players might be unaware of the set's price and how much they must save to obtain it.

Hence, this article will offer a brief guide that will tell you everything to know about this item and how to get it in the game.

Brief guide to getting the Everlasting Love set in Dress to Impress

You can check out all the pieces of the set (Image via Roblox)

The Everlasting Love is a brand-new set that arrived with the latest Valentine's update. You can purchase the whole set without spending any Robux. Simply earn the in-game cash and you will be all set to dress up your character in new clothing.

Follow these instructions to view and purchase the set:

Load the game and enter a lobby.

Click the lipstick and shoes icon on the left side of the screen.

Click on the third icon, which has a dress in it, to open another window.

Next, click on "View" under the Everlasting Love set to check out all the pieces.

You can purchase individual pieces by clicking Purchase.

You will notice that the Everlasting Love set has four items, which can only be purchased separately. This makes the set slightly expensive, especially if you're new and have yet to amass a fortune.

How much does the Everlasting Love set cost?

The set costs a bit of money (Image via Roblox)

As stated, the Everlasting Love set is not a cheap item. You will end up spending $4800 in-game money to purchase all four skins. This is a lot of cash and will require some serious grinding.

Fortunately, the Everlasting Love set is not a limited-time item, so you have plenty of time to collect the required amount of cash. Below, we have the breakdown of the whole set and how much each time will cost you.

Everlasting Love Crown - $1500

$1500 Everlasting Love Dress - $2000

$2000 Everlasting Love Shoes - $1000

$1000 Everlasting Love Necklace - $300

It is also worth noting that the set does not come with any makeup or specific hairstyle. So, you will end up spending some extra time and effort to pair different styles to match everything up.

How to make money in the game

You can collect the bills from the floor (Image via Roblox)

There are a couple of ways to earn money in Dress to Impress. The first and easiest one is to collect the cash scattered around in the lobby. You will find pink and sometimes golden dollar bills on the floor. All you need to do is walk through them to collect the cash.

However, this is a slow process and will take a lot of time. To speed things up, you can dress up and try winning the modeling contests. For this, you must be on the regular server and walk down the ramp. If you are impressive enough, you will get a lot of votes and come out on top.

Overall, making money in the game required a lot of time, effort, and grind. So, take your time and follow both steps to get a steady flow of cash.

FAQs about Dress to Impress

How much does the Everlasting Love set cost in Dress to Impress?

The set costs $4800 in total.

How many pieces are in the Everlasting Love set in Dress to Impress?

The set has a total of four pieces.

Is Everlasting Love a limited-time set in Dress to Impress?

No, this is not a limited-time set.

