How to get French Bulldog in Adopt Me

Adopt Me debuted two new Pets with its recent Homepass Week 2 update: the Siamese Cat and the French Bulldog. While you must spend Shane Snax to purchase a Siamese Cat, obtaining the latter doesn’t require any currency. The French Bulldog Pet is a reward that can be obtained by leveling up the Homepass. You must complete the tasks in the Task Board related to the pass and earn XP to level up.

That said, here is a guide to getting a French Bulldog in Adopt Me, as well as relevant details regarding its growth stages and tricks.

A complete guide to obtaining the French Bulldog Pet in Adopt Me

Complete tasks in the Task Board to upgrade Homepass (Image via Roblox)

The French Bulldog is a Rare Pet that can be obtained as a reward for upgrading the Homepass. There are two Homepass tiers that grant the Pet: Level 13 and Level 19. You must earn Homepass XP to upgrade the pass. There are two ways to do so: completing the tasks in the Task Board and satisfying your Pets' needs. Here are the details of each:

1) Completing the tasks in the Task Board

Tap the HOMEPASS 2025 icon on the screen’s left side. You can choose and complete the tasks with a yellow star. Complete them to earn XP, which upgrades the Homepass.

2) Satisfying your Pets' needs

You can satisfy your Pets' needs with actions such as Catch, Potty, Ride, Walk, Pet Me, Sleep, and more. Doing so rewards Homepass XP along with Bucks. The Homepass XP reward will be available while the Homepass Week 2 update lasts.

Growth stages and tricks of the French Bulldog in Adopt Me

The French Bulldog experiences six growth stages in Adopt Me. It starts as Newborn, and grows through Junior, Pre-Teen, Teen, Post-Teen, stopping at Full-Grown. The Pet learns a unique trick while growing through each of these stages:

Newborn: Sit

Sit Junior: Joyful

Joyful Pre-Teen: Beg

Beg Teen: Jump

Jump Post-Teen: Trick 1

Trick 1 Full-Grown: Trick 2

You can also obtain a French Bulldog in Neon and Mega Neon variants. Combine four Full-Grown French Bulldogs to obtain one Neon variant, and mix four Neon French Bulldogs to acquire a Mega Neon variant.

FAQs

How do I get a French Bulldog?

You can obtain a French Bulldog by upgrading your Homepass, specifically at Levels 13 and 19.

How do I upgrade my Homepass?

You can upgrade your Homepass by completing the tasks in the Task Board and satisfying your Pets' needs.

Can I obtain a Neon and Mega Neon French Bulldog?

Yes, you can combine four Full-Grown French Bulldogs to obtain one Neon variant, and mix four of the latter to acquire one Mega Neon variant.

