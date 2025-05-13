How to get Grape Seed in Grow a Garden

Grow a Garden has a wide array of crops for players to plant in their garden and harvest the yields. However, to do so, you must first acquire the seed of that crop. While most of them are easily available in the store, some, like the Grape Seed, might be challenging to find. There are various reasons why this crop is in such high demand and so difficult to procure.

Ad

This article will tell you where to find the Grape Seed in the game and how much you can earn from its yield.

A brief guide to Grape Seed in Grow a Garden

Grape Seed is often out of stock (Image via Roblox)

If you're looking to make a big profit in-game, you should consider planting the Grape Seed in your garden. While it doesn't grow too quickly, each fruit sells for around 10,000 Sheckles, making it one of the best plants to have. However, this Divine rarity crop is very challenging to obtain, aside from the steep price.

Ad

Trending

Grape Seeds are very rarely in stock at the Seed Store. Unfortunately, this is the only way to obtain them in the game, unless someone decides to give you a seed. You only have a 1% chance of finding the Grape Seed in the store, making this difficult. Hence, the only thing you can do is check the Seed Store every five minutes when it resets.

Furthermore, once the seed gets restocked, you must spend a whopping 850,000 Sheckles to purchase it. This makes the Grape Seed one of the most expensive crops in the game.

Ad

Also check: How to use Lightning Rod in Grow a Garden

How to grow the Grape Seed in the game

The Grape vines spread horizontally (Image via Roblox)

Now that you know how to obtain the Grape Seed, it is time for some tips on growing the crop. Before planting it in your garden, ensure you have enough space on hand, and then plant it in a separate plot. This is because the Grape grows on vines that spread in a large area horizontally.

Ad

Fortunately, it is a multi-harvest crop, meaning it will continue growing fruits multiple times, allowing you to reap profits from the plant. Once the crop has taken hold and spread completely, you can start planting other things under it. You can also plant bamboo near the Grape plant to help it grow and climb.

If you let the grapes on the plant and wait for them to mutate, you can obtain a much higher price for them. You can earn a decent profit if your grapes get the Shocked or the Frozen Mutation in the game.

Ad

Also check: How to get Moonlit Fruit in Grow a Garden

FAQs about Grow a Garden

What is the rarity of the Grape Seed in Grow a Garden?

Grape Seeds fall under the Divine rarity.

How much does a Grape Seed cost in Grow a Garden?

A Grape Seed costs 850,000 Sheckles.

What is the average selling cost of grapes in Grow a Garden?

Each grape seed sells for around 10,000 Sheckles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swastik Sharma After completing his Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, Swastik decided to pursue his passion and entered the world of gaming journalism two years ago. Before joining Sportskeeda as a GTA writer, he was associated with Digi Statement and Nerdy Cyborgs.



Swastik does meticulous research when crafting articles. He consults a variety of social media platforms, like X and Reddit, and looks up a ton of references to deliver authentic information to readers. He can also be found scouring gaming forums to ensure that the voice of the community is heard in his work. This has led to his articles garnering over a million reads already.



The Halo franchise was Swastik's gateway into the world of video games, and he continues to keep tabs on it. Currently, he prefers playing single-player campaigns on his PC. If given a chance to physically drop into any game of his choice and experience it first-hand, Swastik would opt for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt due to its epic adventures and incredible characters.



When not writing, Swastik loves to read books, ride his motorcycle, and watch anime. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024