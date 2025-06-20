How to get Humiliation Badge in 99 Nights in the Forest

In 99 Nights in the Forest, players can earn several Badges by surviving, crafting, rescuing children, and performing other tasks. The specifics for each achievement are mentioned on the game's Roblox page, with the only exception being the Humiliation Badge. It requires the player to complete a secret action, and there are no further hints about it.

This guide provides a detailed explanation on how you can get the Humiliation Badge in Roblox 99 Nights in the Forest.

Getting the Humiliation Badge in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Humiliation Badge (Image via Roblox)

The Humiliation Badge can be obtained by dying from a Bear Trap in 99 Nights in the Forest. There are no half-measures for unlocking it: your avatar must be eliminated after taking damage from the trap. If they take the trap's damage but are eventually killed by an enemy, the achievement won't be unlocked.

Since the Humiliation Badge necessitates a death, it is important to get a Bandage to continue your progress. Such items help in reviving players, so once you die due to a Bear Trap, you can ask an ally to use a Bandage on your avatar.

An ally with the Medic Class is useful for such situations because they spawn with a couple of Bandages. However, if you're playing solo and wish to continue the game, you'll need to use Robux for a respawn.

How to craft Bear Traps for the Humiliation Badge

Bear Traps can be crafted from Crafting Bench 2 (Image via Roblox)

To craft Bear Traps, you'll need to upgrade the Crafting Bench in 99 Nights in the Forest. The requirements for Crafting Bench 2 are five Logs and one Bolt.

Logs can be acquired by chopping trees and putting the Wood in the scrap processor. Meanwhile, Bolts can be obtained by collecting Scraps from all over the map and throwing them in the scrap processor.

When the Crafting Bench is upgraded, you can make a Bear Trap with three Bolts. A single trap is sufficient to get the Humiliation Badge in this Roblox game. Once it is crafted, follow these simple steps:

Place the Bear Trap in front of your virtual avatar.

Ensure that there are no animals nearby that may trigger the trap.

Interact with the trap to open its jaws, making it functional.

Get caught by the trap and take damage.

Repeat the process till your avatar dies and you get the Humiliation Badge.

Apart from getting the Humiliation Badge, traps are useful for fighting the Cultists in 99 Nights in the Forest. They ensnare and stun the enemy, deal damage, and allow you to land hits without any retaliation.

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

How do I get the Humiliation Badge?

You can get the Humiliation Badge by letting your character die from a Bear Trap.

Can all players use the same Bear Trap for getting the Humiliation Badge?

Yes, all players can use a particular Bear Trap to get the badge.

When are Bear Traps unlocked?

You can craft Bear Traps once you upgrade the Crafting Bench to Level 2.

How much damage do Bear Traps deal to a player?

A Bear Trap does 10-15 damage to a player. You can set the trap by pressing and holding the default 'E' key on PC.

