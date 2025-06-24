How to get Lemon in Grow a Garden

Roblox Grow a Garden lets players cultivate a range of fruits and vegetables, sell the harvest, and strive to become the richest. While some crops are available via the Seed Shop, others are limited to special events and quests. Interestingly, the Lemon crop fits neither of the two categories. It is not as profitable as the Sugar Apple, but its exceptional rarity has made it a coveted collectible.

This guide explains how you can get the rare Lemon crop in Grow a Garden.

Availability of Lemon in Roblox Grow a Garden

The Lemon crop can be acquired via trading (Image via Roblox)

Currently, Lemon can only be acquired from trading in Grow a Garden. You need to contact players who have the crop in their inventory and strike a deal with them. Be prepared to offer crops with rare mutations like Dawnbound, Voidtouched, and Meteoric, given that they are most likely to be demanded during the exchange.

Trending

Since the game doesn't have a proper trading feature, you must completely trust the other party. Deals are completed by gifting a crop and waiting for the other player to fulfill their end of the bargain.

The ideal way to avoid scams during trading is to join the Grow a Garden Discord server. Here, several trusted traders are searching for those who want to trade mutated fruits for their Lemon fruit. You can also trade Pets with them after noting their rarities and passive skills.

To initiate a trade by gifting a crop or a pet, follow these steps:

Hold a crop or pet that you want to trade.

Stand close to the player with whom you want to trade.

Press and hold the interact button — the "E" key on PC, the gift icon on mobile, and the Square on the PlayStation controller.

The chosen player will have 30 seconds to accept the gift.

Once they accept it, the crop or pet will be removed from your inventory.

Given that trades are completed based on mutual trust, consider being the first to offer a pet or crop to show your goodwill. Then, wait for the other party to send the Lemon fruit.

Also check: Grow a Garden Voidtouched Mutation guide

More about Lemon in Grow a Garden

Lemon would be a fine addition to your garden (Image via YouTube|ItsVexo)

In Roblox Grow a Garden, the Lemon is as rare as crops affected by Dawnbound, Voidtouched, or Meteoric Mutations. This is because it cannot be purchased as a seed from an NPC in the game. It was introduced as a developer's joke that allowed players to receive a Lemon while purchasing a Tomato from Robux.

The glitch that caused a Tomato to be replaced by a Lemon has long been removed. Thus, only a few lucky players have the coveted crop in their garden or inventory. The developers may introduce more methods to get Lemon, but for now, your only option is to convince a reliable trader to offer the fruit.

Aside from its rarity, Lemon is nothing special. Although it is a multi-harvest crop like Sugar Apple and Dragon Pepper, it has a low base value of 350 Sheckles. It is certainly not the ideal option for generating quick income.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I get the Lemon crop?

The only way to get the Lemon crop is via trading.

Is Lemon a multi-harvest crop?

Yes, Lemon is a multi-harvest crop in this garden-management experience.

What are the trade demands for a Lemon?

The demands for a Lemon crop vary from trader to trader. Most commonly, the other party will require high-rarity fruits with valuable mutations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024