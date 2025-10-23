How to get Mariachi Corazoni in Steal a Brainrot

Introduced by the Mexico update, the Mariachi Corazoni is a rare character in Steal a Brainrot. This skeleton-like figure wearing a Sombrero cannot be obtained from the conveyor belt or any Lucky Blocks. Instead, to get it, you will need to wait for a particular event to begin on a server and participate in a mini-game. The Brainrot can also be stolen, provided that you find a player who has it in their base.

Ad

Here's everything to know about Mariachi Corazoni, including its obtainability and income rate in Steal a Brainrot.

Getting Mariachi Corazoni in Steal a Brainrot

A Galaxy-mutated Mariachi Corazoni (Image via Roblox)

Mariachi Corazoni has a 1% drop chance from the Piñata mini-game in Steal a Brainrot. This mini-game commonly happens during the Mexico Event, which also applies the Sombrero Trait to characters. Do note that the Mexico Event is triggered by the developers, so you'll need to attend an Admin Abuse or Taco Tuesday to experience it.

Ad

Trending

The Piñata mini-game requires you to hit a large ball-shaped structure on the map. This structure is easily noticeable as it has confetti all over it and is hanging by a thread. After hitting it multiple times, the structure bursts and gives you gears or Brainrots.

Besides Mariachi Corazoni, you can get a Corn Corn Corn Sahur from the Piñata mini-game. The latter has a higher drop chance (25%) compared to the Corazoni (1%), but is still exceptionally valuable.

Ad

Given that Mariachi Corazoni is exclusively available during admin-triggered events, acquiring it from the Piñata may take much time. A better alternative is to steal the Secret Brainrot from another player. Approach the character in the targeted player's base, hold the E key to lift it, and quickly take it to your base.

As of this writing, a Mariachi Corazoni is in high demand in the game community as it is one of the units required for spawning Chipso and Queso.

Ad

Income rate of Mariachi Corazoni in Steal a Brainrot

Earnings of Mariachi Corazoni (Image via Roblox)

When no Mutations or Traits affect the Brainrot, a Mariachi Corazoni generates 12,500,000 Cash every second ($12.5M). This decent earnings rate makes the character useful for early- and mid-game players, who want quick money for performing Rebirths or purchasing high-rarity Brainrots.

Ad

Apart from a high income rate, this Secret unit has a massive cost of 1,700,000,000 Cash ($1.7B). It can be sold for half its value - 850,000,000 Cash.

If you get lucky and get a Mariachi Corazoni from the Piñata mini-game, wait for it to receive a Mutation or Traits from the developer events. Moreover, make sure that no players are camping near your base, as they may try to steal the unit.

Ad

Also check: How to get OG Meowl in Steal a Brainrot

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

What is the drop chance of Mariachi Corazoni from the Piñata?

This character has a 1% drop chance from the Piñata.

What is the earnings rate of Mariachi Corazoni?

In its base form, this unit generates 12.5M/s.

What is the appearance of Mariachi Corazoni?

This Brainrot has a neon blue skeleton body and eyes with pink hearts as pupils. It can be seen wearing moccasins and a Sombrero.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025